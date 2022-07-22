ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Ben Burgess Makes Solo Artist Debut With New Single, “Tears The Size Of Texas”

By Brady Cox
 5 days ago
Chris Hornbuckle

If you’re looking for someone to put on your radar, look no further than Ben Burgess.

You already know his work as a songwriter, as he’s written songs such as Morgan Wallen’s “Whiskey Glasses,” Ernest’s “Flower Shops” and more. However today, he’s stepping in front of the mic himself.

“I feel like I hit the lottery. Being able to put out my own music – the kind of music I’ve always wanted to release – after a lifetime of trying to get to this point; it’s a dream that I’m finally living.”

With that being said, the man makes his debut with his brand new single, “Tears The Size of Texas.”

“’Tears’ was actually the first song I wrote after Big Loud offered me a record deal, so it was basically the first song I wrote knowing I was going to get another shot at being an artist.

It was kind of like a beginning where I knew I could say what I want, the way I want, and I could sing it the way I want. I think it’s right that this is the one we’re kicking off with.”

Written by Burgess and Josh Kerr, and produced by Joey Moi, the song itself is a fair warning to his fictional significant other “Daisy,” as he lets her know before they get too deep into the relationship that his cowboy tendencies can get the best of him sometimes.

The lyrics tell it all:

“Baby I’ve always been a cowboy

Just my guitar my horse and gun

Like the movies I leave with the settin’ sun

And if I was you baby I’d run..”

The single is a sneak peak at what’s to come for Burgess’s debut album dropping later this year.

Check it out:

You can also catch Ben on tour with Koe Wetzel this year:

BEN BURGESS 2022 TOUR DATES:

July 22 – New Braunfels, Texas – White Water Amphitheater*

July 23 – Corpus Christi, Texas – Concrete Street Pavilion*

Aug. 4 – Indianapolis, Ind. – TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park*

Aug. 5 – Southaven, Miss. – Landers Center*

Aug. 11 – Peoria, Ill. – Peoria Civic Center*

Aug. 12 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa – McGrath Amphitheatre*

Aug. 18 – Grand Junction, Colo. – Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park*

Aug. 19 – Salt Lake City, Utah – The Lot at The Complex*

Aug. 24 – Los Angeles, Calif. – The Novo*

Aug. 25 – San Diego, Calif. – Petco Park*

Aug. 26 – Bakersfield, Calif. – Dignity Health Amphitheatre*

Aug. 27 – Sacramento, Calif. – Sacramento Memorial Auditorium*

Sept. 8 – Houston, Texas – White Oak Music Hall^

Sept. 9 – Fort Smith, Ark. – Temple Live^

Sept. 11 – Dallas, Texas – The Studio at The Factory^

Oct. 13 – Charlottesville, Va. – Jefferson Theater^

Oct. 14 – Columbia, S.C. – The Senate^

Oct. 20 – Chattanooga, Tenn. – The Signal^

Oct. 21 – Asheville, N.C. – The Orange Peel^

Oct. 22 – Charlotte, N.C. – The Underground^

Oct. 26 – Boston, Mass. – Paradise Rock Club^

Oct. 27 – New York, N.Y.- Irving Plaza^

Oct. 29 – Philadelphia, Penn. – Theatre of Living Arts^

Nov. 3 – Detroit, Mich. – Saint Andrews Hall^

Nov. 5 – Pittsburgh, Penn. – Stage AE^

Nov. 17 – Minneapolis, Minn. – The Armory+

Nov. 18 – Hoffman Estates, Ill. – NOW Arena+

Nov. 19 – Grand Rapids, Mich. – Van Andel Arena+

* supporting Koe Wetzel

^ supporting Warren Zeiders

+ supporting Koe Wetzel + Jelly Roll

