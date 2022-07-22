57-year-old Sammie Ransom died after a motorcycle crash in Robertson County (Robertson County, TN)
Nationwide Report
Authorities identified 57-year-old Sammie Ransom, of Florida, as the victim who was killed after a two-vehicle accident Saturday in Robertson County. The fatal motorcycle crash took place at mile marker 27 on I-24 West (between Joelton and Pleasant View) just after 10 PM [...]
