Robertson County, TN

57-year-old Sammie Ransom died after a motorcycle crash in Robertson County (Robertson County, TN)

 5 days ago

Authorities identified 57-year-old Sammie Ransom, of Florida, as the victim who was killed after a two-vehicle accident Saturday in Robertson County. The fatal motorcycle crash took place at mile marker 27 on I-24 West (between Joelton and Pleasant View) just after 10 PM [...]

