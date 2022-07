DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A man who pleaded guilty to a theft charge after being accused of trying to steal a jet at the Centennial Airport has been sentenced. Sterlin Love, 31, pleaded guilty in January to theft between $20,000 and $100,000 and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. He was sentenced Monday to four years in prison for the theft charge and one and a half years for the weapon possession charge. He'll get credit for just over a year of time served.

