Gas prices have dropped another 12 cents in New York state over the past week, according to AAA. The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is now $4.579 in the Empire State, down 47 cents from an all-time high of $5.041 on June 14. The national average has fallen even more sharply to $4.355, more than 32 cents less than two weeks ago and 66 cents less than a June 14 record high of $5.016.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO