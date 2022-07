With another 90-degree day in Boston, the city’s seven-day stretch of extreme heat ends. It was the longest stretch of 90+ degree heat since 2013. The assist in the drop of temperatures is in part due to a cold front that’s triggered rain and severe thunderstorms across the region this afternoon and evening. Most of these storms will bring heavy rain and lightning, but a few of the strongest will contain damaging winds near 60 mph.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO