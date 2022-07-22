ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Disney Is in Talks to Acquire the Streaming Rights to Beloved British Series 'Doctor Who'

By Tamera Jones
Collider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Bloomberg, in efforts to further expand their streaming service Disney+, Walt Disney Co is in early talks with the British Broadcasting Corporation to acquire the streaming rights for a new Doctor Who series. While no deal has been met currently, if an agreement can be made the series would...

collider.com

Comments / 2

Related
Variety

‘Interview With the Vampire’ Trailer: Louis Meets Lestat and Is ‘Laid Down With the Devil’ in Anne Rice Adaptation

Click here to read the full article. The vampire still has a lot to talk about. AMC has released the full trailer for “Interview With the Vampire,” out of the show’s Comic-Con panel on Tuesday. Additionally, the cable channel confirmed the series will debut Sunday, October 2 at 10 p.m., immediately following the return of the final season of “The Walking Dead,” with the series’ first two episodes available on AMC+ that same night. The series is an adaptation of Anne Rice’s iconic gothic horror novel, originally released in 1976. The novel sees a 200 year-old vampire Louis de Pointe du...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shailene Woodley
Person
William Hartnell
Person
David Tennant
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Greta Gerwig
Person
Jon Pertwee
Person
Jodie Whittaker
Collider

How to Watch 'Rebelde' Season 2: When and Where Is the Second Season Streaming?

When Netflix announced that they were going to do a remake of the classic Argentine telenovela Rebelde Way, most people were skeptical that they could recreate the same magic, drama, and intrigue that made the original so unique. But when Rebelde premiered this past January, the internet couldn’t get enough and the show was promptly renewed for Season 2.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Tony Dow, 'Leave It to Beaver' Star, Dead at 77

Tony Dow, the Hollywood veteran best known for portraying Wally Cleaver on the classic sitcom Leave It to Beaver, has died. He was 77. In a statement to ET, the actor's reps, Frank Bilotta and Renee James, said Dow died Tuesday morning. "Tony was a beautiful soul - kind, compassionate,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Doctor#Disney World#Walt Disney Co#Hbo Max#British#Tardis
Collider

'Full Frontal with Samantha Bee' Cancelled After Seven Seasons on TBS

Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to cancel Full Frontal with Samantha Bee after seven seasons. Bee’s representatives confirmed the news, stating the show “will not return to the network in the fall.”. The cancellation news comes in light alongside other popular late night show cancellations, which include TBS’...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Mike Judge Talks New ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Series and ‘Idiocracy’ at SDCC

If you’re a fan of Beavis and Butt-Head, 2022 is a great year. That’s because not only has Paramount+ released a new movie, Beavis & Butt-Head Do the Universe, the streamer is about to launch a new series, Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head, on August 4. However, unlike the original Beavis and Butt-Head series, which had them talking over music videos, in the new series, they’re also watching YouTube and TikTok. As you can see in the first clip, this seems like a match made in heaven.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Netflix
Collider

First 'I Am Groot' Reactions Call It Cute, Clever, and a Series the Whole Family Will Love

While the third volume of the Guardians of the Galaxy series is still a few months away, that doesn't mean we will have to wait long to see the return of the popular character Groot as Baby Groot has his own series making its way to Disney+ in just two weeks time titled I Am Groot. Early reactions to the upcoming animated series starring the tiny Flora Colossus are starting to hit social media, with many describing the series in a single word: Cute. While the series and its star have won the hearts of viewers with their cuteness, the series has also been praised for being able to capture the familiar Guardians' humor while also providing a deeper insight into Groot's personality, and is even described as a little dark while retaining its family-friendly nature.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Black Adam' Director Jaume Collet-Serra Set to Direct Holiday Thriller 'Carry On' Starring Taron Egerton

Still riding on the media hype for his DC directorial debut with Black Adam, Jaume Collet-Serra has picked up a holiday action thriller currently titled Carry On. The movie is the first production to come from the deal Amblin Entertainment signed with Netflix in June 2021, and Kingsman actor Taron Egerton is attached to star following his own rave reviews rippling across the internet.
MOVIES
disneydining.com

Actress Wants Justice For One Disney Villain on Film’s 24th Anniversary

In 1998, Disney introduced one of its most popular reboots of a classic Disney film, The Parent Trap. The film starred Lindsay Lohan as both Hallie Parker and Annie James, Natasha Richardson as Elizabeth James, Dennis Quaid as Nick Parker, and Elaine Hendrix as Meredith Blake. The film followed nearly the same storyline as the original, with Elaine Hendrix’s Meredith Blake being the attractive young woman trying to marry Hallie and Annie’s father. However, as viewers know, Meredith didn’t make the cut as Nick realized that he still loved Elizabeth and they both lived happily ever after.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Comic-Con 2022: The Orville to Debut on Disney+

The Orville is headed to Disney+. At San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, The Orville creator Seth MacFarlane announced that all three seasons of the series will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning August 10th. The series will also remain available for streaming on Hulu. The third season of the fan-favorite series debuted on Hulu in June.
COMICS
Collider

'Running With the Devil: the Wild World of John McAfee' Trailer Introduces Chaotic True Story

Netflix has released the trailer for the documentary about a true story so wild you will have to see it to believe it and maybe even then you will still have some questions. Described as being a decade in the making, Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee follows the founder of one of the most well-known antivirus software during his years on the run from authorities after being suspected of homicide.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Warrior' Season 3 Adds Mark Dacascos and Chelsea Muirhead

HBO Max announced last week that production had commenced for the third season of martial arts crime drama Warrior, and now fresh reports have unveiled the addition of two new cast members to spice up the thrilling tale of Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji) in search for his missing sister in the crime-ridden Chinatown. Professional ass-kicker, Mark Dacascos, as well as newcomer Chelsea Muirhead have both booked series regular spots for the third season of the hit series.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Wedding Season': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

Summer is known for hot weather, beach adventures, and childhood family vacations. Those of a certain age may also have another perennial association in mind: wedding season. Whether not interested in marriage, in casual relationships, or still figuring things out romantically, the pressure to tie the knot is palpable for the not married at this time of year. Attending wedding after wedding can be a daunting and emotionally draining task. It can be a fiscally draining one as well, especially if you are part of the wedding party. A study done by Wedding Wire noted that the estimated average cost of being a bridesmaid is $1200 for each wedding. Given all this, it's certainly understandable that many people are uncomfortable with wedding season and choose to avoid it if possible. Sometimes a super-involved parent can be comforting in this situation, as people can sit back and have their parents arrange their matches for them. Other times, it can be an unwelcome imposition. Netflix’s upcoming romantic comedy film Wedding Season explores just this premise.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy