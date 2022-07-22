Disney Is in Talks to Acquire the Streaming Rights to Beloved British Series 'Doctor Who'

While the third volume of the Guardians of the Galaxy series is still a few months away, that doesn't mean we will have to wait long to see the return of the popular character Groot as Baby Groot has his own series making its way to Disney+ in just two weeks time titled I Am Groot. Early reactions to the upcoming animated series starring the tiny Flora Colossus are starting to hit social media, with many describing the series in a single word: Cute. While the series and its star have won the hearts of viewers with their cuteness, the series has also been praised for being able to capture the familiar Guardians' humor while also providing a deeper insight into Groot's personality, and is even described as a little dark while retaining its family-friendly nature.

