Campbell County divorces through July 16

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Public feedback for the city’s management of the Optional One Percent sales tax was overwhelmingly positive during Tuesday night’s listening session before the Gillette City Council. The Optional One Percent is a penny tax; it collects one penny for every dollar spent in Campbell...
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A proposed lease agreement between the Campbell County Public Land Board and the International Pathfinder Camporee would commit the organization to Gillette for two events in the next seven years. If approved by both parties, the proposed agreement would have the International Pathfinder Camporee commit to...
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The intersection of Skyline Drive and Rodgers Drive will be closed for emergency street repair from July 27 through Aug. 5, according to a July 26 city of Gillette street closure form. The road closure is near Highway 50 and I-90. City of Gillette Engineering Specialist...
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, July 26, Constitution Drive, GPD. Officers arrested a 17-year-old boy for burglary...
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Dry conditions and persistent fire weather patterns have prompted the U.S. Forest Service to implement stage one fire restrictions on the Thunder Basin National Grasslands, the agency announced Monday. As of July 26, all campfires outside of a permanently constructed fire pits or fire grates at...
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Yellowstone National Park saw 938,845 recreation visits in June 2021, a record for the park. A year later, park visits were down 43% to a total of 536,601 in June 2022. The June visitation numbers released by Yellowstone’s Public Affairs Office on Monday give a sense...
GILLETTE (WNE) – The 33-year-old Campbell County man accused of setting up a recording device in a bathroom and taking pictures of a female getting in and out of the shower and bathtub has pleaded guilty to voyeurism. Brandon R. Hartwell gave his plea and was found guilty June...
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A 17-year-old driver lost his life Thursday in a single vehicle rollover near Pine Haven along Liberty Lane, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Monday. At around 11:48 p.m. Thursday, the male teen’s Dodge was traveling south on Liberty Lane, a gravel county road south of the intersection with Wyoming Highway 113, when it left the road to the left. The Dodge reentered the road and the driver overcorrected, causing the Dodge to spin counterclockwise and leave the road again, the Highway Patrol reported.
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department was called to several fires Saturday, including three separate grass fires caused by a vehicle towing a trailer, officials said. The fire department was called at 4:51 p.m. Saturday to Fairview Road, where they found the three fires. The first fire...
Sharleen Bassett Benson: Sept. 26, 1938—July 20, 2022. Funeral services for Sharleen Benson will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1500 O’Hara Drive, Gillette; with interment at 4 p.m. at Lovell Cemetery, Lovell, Wyoming. Family and friends are invited to attend.
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The nation’s average gas price has fallen for a sixth straight week, down 17.4 cents from a week ago to $4.33 per gallon Monday, according to price tracker GasBuddy. The national average is down 56.7 cents from a month ago while still $1.19 per gallon...
Visitation & Advocacy Center is excited to share our schedule of upcoming events! Funds raised from these events will go towards supporting our mission and children in the area. July. July 30 – Walmart Bake Sale from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. August. August 2 – Trivia Night at...
