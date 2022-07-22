Campbell County divorces through July 16

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A 17-year-old driver lost his life Thursday in a single vehicle rollover near Pine Haven along Liberty Lane, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Monday. At around 11:48 p.m. Thursday, the male teen’s Dodge was traveling south on Liberty Lane, a gravel county road south of the intersection with Wyoming Highway 113, when it left the road to the left. The Dodge reentered the road and the driver overcorrected, causing the Dodge to spin counterclockwise and leave the road again, the Highway Patrol reported.

CROOK COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO