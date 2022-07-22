New Video Released In Rash Of 16 Lakeland Car Burglaries

LAKELAND, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has a new video of suspects involved in the numerous car burglaries in the Highland City area of Lakeland.

“We released video after the first eight burglaries were reported Monday morning, July 18, and now we have this video from one of the sixteen burglaries reported Wednesday morning, July 21,” said PCSO.

The suspects remain unidentified at this time.

“Perhaps now would be a good time to remind everyone out there that if they recognize the suspects, or have any information that could help lead to their arrest, it could get you a nice cash reward just by reporting it to Heartland Crime Stoppers (1-800-226-TIPS). And by doing that way, you remain anonymous,” said PCSO.

Or you can contact Detective Hannon with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-499-2400.

