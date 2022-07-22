ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s The Real Story Behind The Viral Photo of This Truck on Blocks in Lafayette

By DJ Digital
 3 days ago
DJ Digital

It's a situation that no one ever wants to be in.

Imagine walking out to your vehicle and you see it on blocks. Imagine all four wheels and tires gone—and your ride is just hopelessly sitting there; stuck with no way of you driving away or getting to your next destination.

A huge Ford truck went viral earlier this week in this exact predicament. Based on the photo posted to Facebook by Mtisha August-Daniels the full-sized pickup was on blocks in a parking lot near Women's & Children's Hospital on Ambassador Caffery in Lafayette.

Mtisha said she didn't know who the truck belonged to, but warned the owner to go and check on their vehicle. Soon, commenters began to speculate what led to the truck being left on blocks.

Facebook
Facebook

While some believed the truck had the wheels stolen or repossessed, there were others who said they actually saw the wheels being removed from the vehicle.

Facebook

There were others who made a great point that "a thief would have left it flat on the ground" and not on jack stands; because who would actually care about the state of the truck after robbing it of its wheels and tires?

Facebook

As it would turn out, the commenters who made that point were right. Multiple people (including security that monitors the parking lot) notified the authorities about the truck on blocks and according to Lafayette police, it was definitely an unfortunate event for the owner but not what most people were thinking.

Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department said the owner of the truck had not just one, but two flat tires on his truck.

Security called us to go out. When officers arrived they spoke with the owner who stated that he had two flat tires. So he took off all four tires and rims and replace them all. Nothing was stolen.

I don't know about you, but I would much rather people make my vehicle go viral than just walk by or drive away and say nothing—especially with the uptick in crime that has swept the country recently.

Hopefully, the driver was able to get his tires swapped out quickly and back on the road safely.

Hopefully, he knows he has the entire city of Lafayette looking out for him. 😅

