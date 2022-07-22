ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Matt Kenseth has added a race to his 2022 schedule at a track that helped launch his NASCAR Hall of Fame career

By Dave Kallmann, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ii4ov_0gpCEtFJ00

Matt Kenseth, whose Hall of Fame career was launched from the short tracks of Wisconsin, will return to race again in one of the most prestigious events in the state at one of the first places he won a championship.

The 2003 NASCAR champion and two-time Daytona 500 winner from Cambridge is scheduled to compete in the ARCA Midwest Tour Gandrud 250 on Aug. 2 at Wisconsin International Raceway in Kaukauna.

Kenseth won the 1994 and ’95 track titles at WIR.

News of his addition to the field came to light in fliers passed out at the track during its weekly program Thursday.

Retired from NASCAR and elected this spring as one of five members of the 2023 NASCAR Hall of Fame, Kenseth is racing a limited schedule of short track events this season. He competed in super late models with the Midwest Tour at Madison International Speedway and in the Slinger Nationals at Slinger Speedway and is racing half of the six-race, made-for-television Superstar Racing Experience including the finale Saturday in Hartford, Ohio.

Kenseth, who will be making his first start at WIR in 15 years, will drive a car fielded by Shafer Motorsports, the team that won the race last year with Paul Shafer Jr.

The Aug. 2 race is the longest race in Wisconsin for super late models and with a $15,000 top prize also one of the richest.

In addition to some WIR regulars, top visiting Wisconsin drivers entered include two-time winners Ty Majeski and Johnny Sauter, both of whom compete in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series; Casey Johnson, who won Midwest Tour stops at Madison and the Milwaukee Mile; Luke Fenhaus, the 2022 Kulwicki Driver Development Program winner; and John DeAngelis Jr., who dominated last year before being eliminated by a mechanical failure.

Out-of-area drivers set for the race include NASCAR driver Erik Jones, a teammate of Kenseth’s for a time at Joe Gibbs Racing; Camping World Truck Series regular Carson Hocevar; and Stephen Nasse, a super late model barnstormer from Florida.

Johnson, a two-time Midwest Tour champion, leads Gabe Sommers atop standings through five races, heading into the Larry Detjens Memorial scheduled for Saturday night at State Park Speedway in Wausau.

Comments / 0

Related
Sportscasting

Chase Elliott Put in Awkward Position When Dawsonville Pool Room Fires Brutal Shot at Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch for Cheating

Chase Elliott is beloved in Georgia and the Dawsonville Pool Room, which celebrates every win with a siren blast. On Sunday, the Room's Twitter account made the loudest noise, firing a brutal shot at Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch. The post Chase Elliott Put in Awkward Position When Dawsonville Pool Room Fires Brutal Shot at Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch for Cheating appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
DAWSONVILLE, GA
Racing News

Chase Elliott comments on Denny Hamlin crashing Ross Chastain

Denny Hamlin initiated payback on Ross Chastain at Pocono Raceway; Chase Elliott declared the winner after disqualifications. On Sunday, NASCAR raced at Pocono Raceway. The race was drama filled with disqualifications and payback. At WWT Raceway, Ross Chastain wrecked Denny Hamlin while racing for position inside the top 10. Just...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Hall Of Fame#Race Track#Sports#The Slinger Nationals
Sportscasting

No Offense to Richard Childress Racing, but Timing of Kyle Busch Disqualification Could Not Be Any Worse

Kyle Busch couldn't have had a worse day at Pocono, getting disqualified in the race sponsored by his primary partner and in a time when he's trying to land sponsors for 2023 and a return to Joe Gibbs Racing. The post No Offense to Richard Childress Racing, but Timing of Kyle Busch Disqualification Could Not Be Any Worse appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman

Clint Bowyer received a heartwarming response this week when he ended his silence on social media more than a month after his involvement in an accident that killed a woman. The post Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman  appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
survivornet.com

How Sherry Pollex, Longtime Love Of NASCAR Driver Martin Truex Jr., Keeps An Amazingly Positive Attitude As She Battles Ovarian Cancer

Sherry Pollex, 43, longtime partner of NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., 42, was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2014. Her cancer returned last September. The health-enthusiast and yogi is keeping a positive attitude through her cancer journey. Ovarian cancer has been called “the cancer that whispers,” due to...
CANCER
Sportico

In North Carolina, NASCAR’s Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Seeks $16 Million for Slick Equestrian Estate

Click here to read the full article. A North Carolina property owned by NASCAR veteran Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has officially rumbled onto the market, according to a story in Dirt. Nestled amid the outskirts of Charlotte in Mooresville—known as “Race City U.S.A.,” for its large concentration of racing teams and drivers, as well as the NASCAR Technical Institute—the luxe spread is asking a speck under $16 million; according to the Charlotte Business Journal, it’s the most expensive single-family home currently listed for sale in the Charlotte region. Originally custom-built for retired NASCAR legend Ernie Irvan back in 2001, and subsequently rebuilt...
REAL ESTATE
NBC Sports

NASCAR, Joe Gibbs Racing disclose what led to disqualification

NASCAR and Joe Gibbs Racing revealed Monday what led to the disqualification of the cars of Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch after Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway. NASCAR stated that “extra layers of vinyl” on the lower fascia of the cars were the culprit. The lower...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

NASCAR releases more details of Gibbs disqualifications; team declines to appeal

The deadline for Joe Gibbs Racing to file an appeal over the disqualifications to the Nos. 11 and 18 cars at Pocono Raceway has passed with no appeal filed Monday. Denny Hamlin was stripped of the race win, and Kyle Busch was disqualified from a runner-up place when NASCAR found material on the front facia of their cars. NASCAR officials tear down the top two finishers each weekend during post-race inspection, which includes the standard procedure of taking the wraps off the cars in areas officials deem critical.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR champion volunteers to replace Josef Newgarden

With Josef Newgarden’s status for Saturday’s IndyCar race in question, NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has an idea. Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden, who hasn’t missed an IndyCar race since 2012, may or may not be ready to compete in this coming Saturday afternoon’s race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, following the events of this past Sunday afternoon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Racing News

NASCAR Penalty Report: Pocono Raceway (July 2022)

$100,000 fine issued after the NASCAR race at Pocono Raceway; Additional penalty of 100 driver and owner points. Over the weekend, NASCAR visited Pocono Raceway. The race on the 2.5-mile triangle was drama filled. The drama continues. View the NASCAR penalty report from Pocono Raceway below. Race winner Denny Hamlin...
MOTORSPORTS
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy