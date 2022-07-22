ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mebane, NC

State officials warn inside of car can heat up to 150 degrees in minutes

WRAL
 5 days ago

www.wral.com

kiss951.com

Amazon Spending $25,000 To Preserve Coastal North Carolina Landmark

I’ll be honest I hadn’t heard of the Frying Pan Tower until a hurricane a few years ago. But I remember the video images of the coastal North Carolina landmark weathering the storm vividly. If you don’t know, it is a former warning light (though not a lighthouse) for the shipping industry. Its located just over 30 miles off Bald Head Island.
POLITICS
Fox 46 Charlotte

North Carolina couple delivers missing FedEx packages

DENTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A couple in Denton went the extra mile to deliver missing FedEx packages to neighbors. The packages were discovered over the weekend on Johnson Road in front of a driveway near wooded areas and in ditches. A gift giver made the rounds to some Davidson County homes, but it wasn’t a […]
DENTON, NC
Mebane, NC
wpde.com

North Carolina signs off on testing at plant fire site

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina environmental agency has approved a plan to test the soil and groundwater for contamination at the site of a massive fertilizer-plant fire in January. The Winston-Salem Journal reports Montrose Engineering and Geology laid out its plans in a 71-page document approved this...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL

Donnie Harrison discusses Wake County sheriff's race against Willie Rowe

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Donnie Harrison discusses Wake County sheriff's race against Willie Rowe. Republican candidate and former Sheriff Donnie Harrison shared his thoughts about facing Democratic challenger Willie...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Wake County will have a new sheriff in November

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Democrat Willie Rowe has defeated incumbent Gerald Baker to secure the party's nomination in the race for Wake County sheriff. Reporter: Adam Owens. Reporter: Aaron...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

Advanced Auto Parts among companies pulling out of N.C. incentive deals

32 companies received JDIG incentives in 2021, most of which will last 12 years, totally $1.2 billion taxpayer dollars. N.C.'s corporate income tax rate is scheduled to reaches zero in 2029. Advance Auto Parts is one of the latest companies to back out of an incentives package that North Carolina...
wpde.com

Patrol: North Carolina man stole ambulance, led chase

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol says authorities have arrested a man after a county ambulance running with the keys still in it was stolen from a restaurant parking lot and the driver led law enforcement on a chase. The Winston-Salem Journal reports the Catawba County...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL

Graduate Chapel Hill

Is this your business? Update your free WRAL Out & About business profile by emailing us your logo or a picture of your business now. All the people at the hotel were excellent and helpful. North Carolina themed, Michael Jordan room. Check out the carpeted basketball court in the 3rd floor.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
carolinajournal.com

North Carolinians think recession is here

North Carolinians are greatly concerned about our economy. According to the John Locke Foundation’s latest Civitas Poll, 77% of state voters believe we are currently in a recession. Most call inflation “a huge problem” and say it’s difficult to afford housing, food, and gas. At the...

