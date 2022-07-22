Hubbard man accused of raping child

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Hubbard man is in the Trumbull County Jail on rape charges, accused of sexually abusing a young victim.

Kenneth Nitso, 33, is charged with eight counts of gross sexual imposition, five counts of rape and one count of compelling prostitution after an indictment by a Trumbull County grand jury.

According to the indictment, the crimes began in May of 2015 and continued through February of this year. For some of that time, the victim was under the age of 10, the indictment states.

According to a Trumbull County Sheriff’s report, deputies arrested Nitso at the home of his father in Brookfield.

Nitso is scheduled to appear in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas for his arraignment at 10 a.m. Monday.

