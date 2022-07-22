ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubbard, OH

Hubbard man accused of raping child

By Nadine Grimley, Chelsea Simeon
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RgZ2x_0gpCDUPT00

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Hubbard man is in the Trumbull County Jail on rape charges, accused of sexually abusing a young victim.

Kenneth Nitso, 33, is charged with eight counts of gross sexual imposition, five counts of rape and one count of compelling prostitution after an indictment by a Trumbull County grand jury.

Arrest made in fatal shooting near Hot Dog Shoppe in Warren

According to the indictment, the crimes began in May of 2015 and continued through February of this year. For some of that time, the victim was under the age of 10, the indictment states.

According to a Trumbull County Sheriff’s report, deputies arrested Nitso at the home of his father in Brookfield.

Nitso is scheduled to appear in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas for his arraignment at 10 a.m. Monday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBN

Canfield police arrest woman in alleged puppy scam

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – An Akron-area woman is facing charges in Canfield, accused of being involved in an online puppy scam. Asia Wilcox, 28, faces charges of telecommunications fraud and theft. Police arrested her on a warrant on Friday. According to a police report, an investigation began on May...
CANFIELD, OH
WKBN

Man arrested after robbery at Youngstown gas station

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police arrested a man at a gas station Wednesday night. According to police on scene, at 6:07 p.m., there was a report of a robbery at the Speedway on Midlothian Boulevard. Police were told he had a gun but police did not find a weapon.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Brookfield Township, OH
Trumbull County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Hubbard, OH
Warren, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Trumbull County, OH
City
Warren, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Hubbard, OH
Crime & Safety
WKBN

Man arrested in shooting last week that injured 15-year-old girl

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on charges he shot a 15-year-old girl in the back last week. Christopher Sherman was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force at a home in the 500 block of St. Louis Avenue. He is charged with four counts of felonious assault for a shooting Friday that wounded the girl.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Police say Salem search suspect injured himself to avoid jail

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say the Salem man who led police on a search was being harbored by a domestic violence victim at his home when officers finally found him. According to reports, Christopher Lee Hyler was arrested Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. at the 800 block...
SALEM, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Child Prostitution#Shooting#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WKBN

Police: Woman shatters window of Struthers cruiser

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — A Niles woman is in the Mahoning County jail after reports said she fled a police traffic stop and had to be stunned in front of her children when she refused to be taken into custody. Brooke Brady, 25, faces charges of failure to comply...
STRUTHERS, OH
WKBN

Boardman woman accused of hitting man with lamp

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- A Boardman woman was arrested early Sunday morning after officers found a man covered in blood. Officers were called to the 7500 block of Hitchcock Road around 12:30 a.m. for a 911 hangup. When dispatchers called back, 44-year-old Rachel Peters told them that she did not call 911 but that she and a man in the house were having a “bad night.”
BOARDMAN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBN

Woman issued citation during standoff Friday on North Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Bissell Avenue woman was issued a citation after a standoff on her street Friday. Maleka Curry, 33, faces a charge of misconduct at an emergency, a misdemeanor. She is expected to appear in municipal court Monday. Reports said police were called about 6:30 p.m....
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Reports: Man 2 times over limit for OVI had a loaded gun in his car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who reports said was over two times the legal limit for driving drunk also had a loaded gun in his car. Keith Moore, 59, of Chicago Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County jail early Saturday on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and several traffic violations. He is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WKBN

Local mom charged after child found in swimming pool

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN)- A woman from Campbell turned herself in to police on Friday after an incident where her seven-year-old daughter was found in a neighbor’s small pool. Police said that this incident occurred just before 8 a.m. on July 11 in the front yard of a house on Chambers Street.
CAMPBELL, OH
WKBN

East Liverpool woman charged in animal cruelty case

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — An East Liverpool woman is facing charges after 56 cats were removed from her Baum Street home on July 6. Barbara Spicer, 79, faces 4 counts after the animals were found without food or water. The animals reportedly suffered insect infestation and untreated medical...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
WKBN

WKBN

39K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy