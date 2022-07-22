ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Binghamton Black Bears name new head coach

By -David Sorensen
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10m13D_0gpCClV900

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The Binghamton Black Bears announced today that the club has named their new head coach for the 2022-23 season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YQHaO_0gpCClV900

Gary Gill, a native of Montreal, QC, joins the Black Bears after being the head coach and general manager of the Vermont Lumberjacks in the Eastern Hockey League (EHL). Gill also served as an assistant coach for the Federal Prospects Hockey League’s Columbus River Dragons during the 2019-20 campaign.

We are excited to have Gary as the next head coach of the Binghamton Black Bears,

Team Owner Andreas Johansson

“He brings a lot of energy and passion to the locker room, and we think he’s the perfect fit. Having Gary allows us to take another important step towards winning a championship at the end of the season. We feel we are in a great position right now, and this furthers our vision of building a winning team.”

Gill brings over 400 wins behind the bench and nine total years of experience coaching professional hockey to Binghamton. He also served as an assistant coach for the ECHL’s Reading Royals from 2007-09 and the Central Hockey League’s Mississippi River Kings in the 2009-10 season.

I am thrilled to be in Binghamton.

Gary Gill

“This city is rich with hockey history and the fans are extremely passionate. I love the facility and surrounding areas and can’t wait to get started and meet the players and fans. The team had a great run last season and we’re looking to exceed expectations this season.”

The Black Bears host Elmira Mammouth in the home opener on October 14 inside Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

The Black Bears have added tons of new benefits for season ticket holders! CLICK HERE to find out more.

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com , by calling 607-722-7367, or by visiting the front office on the third floor of the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Elmira’s Aiden Blake named PGCBL Player of the Week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira Pioneers infielder has received a weekly honor. (Photo courtesy: @PGCBLbaseball) Elmira Pioneers infielder Aiden Blake has been named the PGCBL Player of the Week. Blake had a huge week at the plate for the Pios hitting .500 with nine runs scored and nine RBI’s. The U-Mass Boston sophomore also […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Beaudin named Empire 8 Co-Woman of the Year for Elmira College

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College standout Eliza Beaudin can now add another accolade to a stellar career. Beaudin was named Empire 8 Co-Woman of the Year for outstanding achievement on and off the ice. The four-year forward and two-year captain for the Soaring Eagles helped guide the purple and gold to three UCHC tournament […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Soaring Eagles host NYS Boys’ and Girls’ Junior Golf Championship, local golfers place well

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Local amateur golfers from across the state gathered at Soaring Eagles Golf Course in Horseheads for the New York State Boys’ and Girls’ Junior Golf Championship final rounds on Wednesday. Junior golfers from eighteen to younger than twelve hit the course for two days of competition in several divisions. Golfers battled […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

ECPW returns to Chemung County Fair next Wednesday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Another exciting pro wrestling event is set for the Chemung County Fair next Wednesday. East Coast Professional Wrestling makes their return to the Chemung County Fair next Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. with Slam Fest ’22. Former WWE wrestlers Fandango and Chris Masters will square off. The event also features several local […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Sports
State
Vermont State
WETM 18 News

Corning Gaffer District starts bench sponsorship program

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Gaffer District has started a new bench sponsorship program, unveiling the first bench in honor of a historic local family of business owners. The Gaffer District unveiled the program on July 25 with a bench on Corning’s northside in honor of the Lando family. “One of the first welcomes I […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

146th Troy Fair kicked off with lots of food, games, and vendors

TROY, PA (WETM) – Troy residents can once again enjoy summertime fun at the Troy Fair this week. The fair started on Monday, July 25th and lasts until Saturday, July 30th. Families Monday afternoon got to enjoy a wide variety of games, food, and vendors. One of the vendors on Monday included animal shelters and […]
TROY, PA
WETM 18 News

Elmira teacher publishes children’s book

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — Local children’s book author Jessica Janowsky will be at the Horseheads Barnes and Nobel this Saturday, August 6th for a book signing. Janowsky is an educator at the Elmira City School District. She teaches SEL (Social-emotional learning) to PreK through 6th-grade students. She says that the book is adapted from a lesson for her students.
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Gill
WETM 18 News

Owego PD to host community event

OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Owego Police Department is partnering with various organizations to host National Night Out on August 2nd. National Night Out is a community event meant to bring Law Enforcement, Fire, EMS, businesses, and citizens of the community together for a night of fun. The event...
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

City of Elmira appoints new Fire Chief

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Elmira announced today that current Fire Marshal Andrew Mallow will be appointed to Fire Chief. The announcement was made today by City Manager Michael Collins. Mallow succeeds Fire Chief Joseph Martino, who will be retiring early next month. Mallow has been with the Elmira Fire Department since March […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Local Law Enforcement host National Night Out events

(WETM) — Several Local Law Enforcement agencies will host National Night Out events on August 2, an event meant to bring together Law Enforcement, Fire, EMS, business, and the community together for a night of fun. Some of the towns hosting events include Tioga Pa., Wellsboro, Owego, and Coudersport. The Tioga County Pa. Sheriff’s Office […]
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Hockey League#Coaching#Hockey Players#Wivt#The Eastern Hockey League#Echl
WETM 18 News

Elmira proposes uses for second round ARP funding

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira City Council has proposed at least two uses for the second and final round of American Rescue Plan funding worth over $14 million. In the agenda for the City Council meeting scheduled for August 1, 2022, the Council proposed no more than $450,000 of the total $14,135,193 in ARP […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

What you could buy with tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Tonight’s Mega Million jackpot has been raised to an estimated $830 million. A price that leaves many wondering what they could buy if they have the lucky ticket. 3,680 Luxury Cars With the jackpot, you could buy 3,680 Lamborghini Urus at the MSRP for around $225,500 each. 69 Private Islands You […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Six officers injured in Elmira Correctional inmate attacks

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – At least six corrections officers at the Elmira Correctional Facility were injured in three separate inmate attacks last week, according to the New York State Corrections Officer and Police Benevolent Association. Two officers were injured on July 20 when an inmate first punched one officer in the face through his cell […]
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

Ithaca woman arrested on assault charges after stabbing: IPD

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca woman has been arrested on felony charges after she allegedly stabbed another person, according to the Ithaca Police Department. Jessica McComb, 31, of Ithaca was arrested after the incident that occurred on July 25, 2022, at approximately 11:15 p.m. According to the Ithaca Police Department, they responded to a […]
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Three arrested on burglary charges after breaking into Bath home

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Two teenagers and one 21-year-old from Elmira were arrested over the weekend after they allegedly forced their way into a victim’s home, then threatened them and demanded money, according to the Bath Police Department. Aniston Wheeler, 21, Kanye Rouse, 18, and a 14-year-old Juvenile were arrested after police responded to a […]
BATH, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy