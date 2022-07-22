ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania veterans to receive restitution in jeweler scam

By George Stockburger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20j9bq_0gpCCbft00
Wedding rings (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced a multi-state settlement that recovers $34.2 million for 46,000 service members and veterans nationwide who were “deceived” by Harris Jewelry.

According to the AG’s office, the jewelry company “used deceptive marketing tactics to lure active-duty service members into a financing program, falsely claiming that doing so would improve their credit scores.”

Shapiro says service members were “tricked into taking out high-interest loans for thousands of dollars on overpriced, poor quality jewelry.”

The agreement, negotiated by 18 states and the FTC, orders Harris Jewelry to stop collecting debt from the service members they deceived and take appropriate action to correct their poor credit scores.

At least 87 service members in Pennsylvania who borrowed more than $100,000 will receive restitution.

“Harris Jewelry preyed on active service members and veterans,” said AG Shapiro. “The people who willingly place themselves in harm’s way in order to protect our freedoms deserve better. With today’s agreement we’ve reduced the crushing debt Harris Jewelry placed on our service members and veterans and won them their hard earned money back. Let this be a warning to other companies, anyone who tries to scam our heroes who serve will have to answer to me.”

A multistate investigation found that Harris Jewelry violated the FTC Act, the Truth in Lending Act, the Electronic Fund Transfer Act, the Military Lending Act, the Holder Rule; and state laws in connection with jewelry sales and financing to members of the military.

The AG’s office says Harris Jewelry made false or unsubstantiated claims that financing jewelry purchases through the company would result in higher credit scores. They misrepresented their protection plan and failed to include written disclosures in its retail installment contracts as required by the Truth in Lending Act and the Military Lending Act.

Harris Jewelry also offered service members protection plans on the jewelry, which they claimed was optional, but was added to nearly all eligible transactions without the consumer’s consent. The costs of the protection plans ranged from $39.99 to $349.99 and in some cases, exceeded the wholesale cost Harris paid for the item.

Eligible service members and veterans will receive an email and letter in the mail notifying them of today’s agreement and if they qualify for restitution.

Joining Attorney General Josh Shapiro in today’s agreement which was led by New York and the FTC are the attorney generals of California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia, and Washington.

Pennsylvania service members and veterans who believe they may have been scammed should reach out to the Office of Attorney General’s Military and Veterans Affairs Office by emailing pavets@attorneygeneral.gov or calling 717-783-1944.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

AG Josh Shapiro Reaches Multi-Million Dollar Settlement With Mortgage Company Accused Of Discriminatory Red-Lining Lending Practices

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Justice Department reaches a multi-million dollar settlement with a mortgage company accused of discriminatory red-lining lending practices in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. Federal, state, and city officials held a joint press conference at Malcolm X Park, in West Philadelphia on Wednesday. Trident Mortgage Company was accused of illegally excluding mortgage-lending services to neighborhoods of color in the Philadelphia Metro Area, including Camden and Wilmington. The initial investigation was opened by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro. As part of the settlement, Trident will invest at least $20 million to increase credit opportunities in those neighborhoods.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WETM 18 News

Pa. Agriculture Secretary announces $25M for avian flu recovery

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced a $25 million recovery and reimbursement program for poultry farmers impacted by the avian flu that impacted Pennsylvania. The full impacted 17 poultry farms in Lancaster and Berks counties over the Spring and early summer months, causing a loss of more than 4.2 million birds. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

LIST: Most in-demand jobs in Pennsylvania’s Northern Tier

PENNSYLVANIA (WETM) – Looking for a job? The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry has released lists of the most in-demand and high-priority jobs across the Commonwealth. The DLI Center for Workforce Information and Analysis said that the High-Priority Occupations (HPO) are jobs “that are in demand by employers, have higher skill needs, and are […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
State
Nevada State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Illinois State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Hawaii State
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
State
Georgia State
City
California, PA
City
Washington, PA
wtae.com

Pennsylvania may increase fee for fishing license

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania is considering increasing the price for a state fishing license. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will hold a meeting Monday evening to hear public comment on the potential price hike. Here's how much the price could go up:. If approved, fishing licenses for Pennsylvania...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania Game Commission pink envelopes due August 1

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission is reminding antlerless deer hunters to return their pink envelopes by August 1. All mail-in antlerless deer license applications must be sent in the official pink envelope. Hunters statewide may submit one application each in the opening round, the first unsold round, and the second unsold round. Multiple […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Shapiro
WETM 18 News

Opioid manufacturer investigation ends in $4.25B preliminary settlement

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced his investigation into a pharmaceutical company ended in a $4,250,000,000.00 preliminary settlement on July 26. The AG’s office is still negotiating further restrictions. Shapiro said he led a multistate investigation into the opioid manufacturer Teva for alleged deceptive marketing practices and failure to comply with […]
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Doug Mastriano wants to cut school funding by billions | Opinion

All across Pennsylvania, school districts reported crisis-level shortages of teachers, nurses, counselors, and support professionals over the past year. Substitute teachers, too, are in short supply. Policymakers from both parties recognize how serious the situation is. They have come together to identify solutions that range from encouraging greater diversity among...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Restitution#Ag#The Truth In Lending Act
WTAJ

Operation Game Thief: Black bear illegally killed in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission Operation Game Thief is asking the public for help in providing information after a black bear was illegally killed in Elk County. The bear was found near the 1100 block of Montmorenci Road in Ridgway Township and was shot in the chest with a small caliber […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Potter and Tioga County to receive funding for ATV, snowmobile facilities and trails

(WETM) — The Department for Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced today a new grant funding totaling $955,500 for ATV and snowmobile trails in Pennsylvania. The announcement was made by DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today, July 26, 2022. “Pennsylvania is home to thousands of avid snowmobile and ATV riding enthusiasts, and our trails and amenities attract visitors who spend money in local communities,” Dunn said. “Through these projects, we’ll improve upon and expand opportunities across the commonwealth.”
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Mansfield University receives $40,000 to curb underage, dangerous drinking

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Mansfield University is receiving $40,000 from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to help curb underage drinking the PLCB announced Monday. The grant is part of nearly $3.4 million awarded to 97 schools, community organizations, municipalities, law enforcement, nonprofits, for-profits, and colleges and universities to “reduce underage and dangerous alcohol consumption”, the PLCB announced. The money is throught he 2022-24 Alcohol Education Grant Program.
MANSFIELD, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WETM 18 News

PennDOT expands online services for people with disabilities

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Monday that customers who have a Person with Disabilities Parking Placard can now have the option to renew, receive a replacement, or update their address on their permanent Persons with Disabilities Parking Placard online from their home. PennDOT says the initiative cuts down on […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Motorious

Delaware Man Beaches C8 Corvette

On July 12 an unnamed person was driving a C8 Corvette on Old Landing Road in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware when the car left the pavement and drove up a grassy mound of dirt. One could say the Stingray was beached, its nose protruding into the air as if it were trying to break free of its earthen prison. Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the crash, unless you want to count the driver’s ego, which was thoroughly wrecked.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Travel Maven

This Epic Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must Visit

The Stormville Airport Antique Show and Flea Market is one of the largest open markets in the state of New York. Located in Dutchess County, Stormville is just a short drive away from NYC, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy