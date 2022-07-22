ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

More Bang For The Buck: Hiring Lateral Partners In Groups Is Gaining Popularity

By GLORIA SANDRINO - LATERAL LINK
abovethelaw.com
 5 days ago

Paul Hastings has been doing a lot of hiring lately. Same as many other firms, right? Actually, not quite. Paul Hastings has been in the headlines not for bringing on many new partners, but for hiring partners in. groups. In March, the firm poached a group of 43 restructuring...

abovethelaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

Exterro Joins Billion-Dollar Club And Eyes Even More Growth Before Going Public

It felt like everyone in the legal technology space went public in 2021. LegalZoom and Disco are very different companies, but both jumped into the market last summer, signaling a new stage for a legal tech sector that’s quietly become more and more powerful while the Street continued to be distracted by other shiny professional services objects.
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

The Complex Buying Process (Part III)

For the past two months, I’ve walked through the complex process of buying legal technology, covering how important it is to align stakeholders and secure executive leadership support. I’ve also covered the importance of managing the inevitable changes by considering the people, process, technology, and data required to make the solution successful.
ECONOMY
abovethelaw.com

How Young Lawyers Can Strategically Build Their Networks & Personal Brands

I graduated law school in 2003, the pre-social media era. Networking was done in-person at local bar association events and by attending lunch and learns. It was a deluge of smiling, bragging about where you worked, and handing out your business card. Often, not much happened beyond that. There wasn’t a place to “hang out” and follow-up or interact in a broader setting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Partners#Working Group#Bang For The Buck#Lawyers#Stroock Stroock Lavan#Shearman Sterling#Norton
abovethelaw.com

Is Blockchain The Key To An Efficient E-Government?

Blockchain is a technology that’s transforming the world and revolutionizing how people exchange money, goods, and ideas. There are also many ways it can revolutionize government. Blockchain creates trust between two parties who don’t know or trust each other by providing proof of ownership for digital assets in the...
TECHNOLOGY
abovethelaw.com

Banking On Design

Design patents are not usually at the root of aggressive patent enforcement campaigns. At best, they have been relegated to supporting roles in big-ticket patent litigation, perhaps most prominently in the Apple-Samsung case that I spoke about to my eldest son’s fourth-grade class way back when. (If you needed another reminder that time flies, he starts college in less than a month.) As some readers may recall, it was Apple’s design patents that led to a big chunk of the damages tentatively awarded before the worldwide patent dispute between Apple and Samsung settled. If anything, that long-running saga proved that design patents could be quite useful in certain types of patent litigation battles, particularly because of the broad, if uncertain, reach of 35 USC § 289, which requires an adjudged infringer to compensate the design patent holder “to the extent of his total profit” of the sale of an “article of manufacture” embodying a patented design.
APPLE
abovethelaw.com

Silicon Valley's Largest IP Law Firms (2022)

Silicon Valley is where technology thrives in the United States, so it only makes sense that law firms with elite intellectual property practices have flocked to the area. Size matters in the heart of our country’s innovation capitol, especially after a year where lateral movement between firms was fast and furious. Sure, there was a lot of attrition in 2021, but firms were still putting up huge head count numbers thanks to the rapid influx of new associates in the ongoing talent wars.
LAW
abovethelaw.com

The Am Law A-List: Ranking The Most Elite Law Firms In America (2022)

Another day, another ranking for lawyers to ogle in a search for meaning as they attempt to get through the day’s billables in this “post”-pandemic world we’re living in. Despite all the unrest and change the legal profession and the world at large has experienced since 2020, this is still the life of a Biglaw attorney, always on the hunt for confirmation that their firm is the best firm, the one that’s hitting all of its essential metrics year after year. If that sounds like you (and you might as well admit it, it probably does), then you should check out the latest offering from the American Lawyer, the annual A-List ranking.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
abovethelaw.com

Top-Notch Credit Finance Opportunity At A Top 20 Am Law Firm!

One of our top 20 Am Law clients is looking for two Credit Finance associates with 2-4 years of experience for their highly regarded practice in their Houston office. With a booming finance practice and the chance to work with the best and brightest partners, this is a top opportunity for candidates who have been involved in acquisitions and have credit/borrower/lender experience in the upstream/energy arena. Concerned that you’re out of market? Don’t be. Out of market candidates, particularly from New York top AmLaw firms, are encouraged to apply!
HOUSTON, TX
abovethelaw.com

97% Of General Counsels Agree: #Winning Isn’t Everything

I’m continuously hearing that law departments want greater alignment with their external law firms. It’s no longer good enough for Biglaw partners to do good work and serve as golf buddies. Corporations are looking for a deeper connection and are threatening to hold law firms to account. Yet,...
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy