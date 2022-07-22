ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

3 sneaky Phillies MLB trade deadline targets

By Joey Mistretta
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Philadelphia Phillies are right in the thick of the National league Wild Card race. After narrowly missing the playoffs in 2021, the Phillies want to make sure they play October baseball in 2022. They have an outside of chance of winning the division, but it appears to be a two-horse...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

The six Red Sox players most likely to be traded at deadline

Is this the last week we'll see this Boston Red Sox core intact?. The Red Sox are 5-15 this month and in the midst of a five-game losing streak. They've been outscored 67-13 in that span and suddenly, after an encouraging June, look poised to sell at the trade deadline rather than load up for another postseason run.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Astros prepared to sell key player ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline

The Houston Astros, having compiled the third-best record in the league, are going to be buyers at the MLB trade deadline, right? Not necessarily. In a surprising twist, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the latest rumors coming out of Houston, involving them dealing this key player at the MLB trade deadline. Here is what Passan reported: […] The post Rumor: Astros prepared to sell key player ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
ClutchPoints

Gabe Kapler calls out Giants players for ‘unacceptable’ play after Dodgers demolition

The San Francisco Giants entered the 2022 season looking for redemption. They had a fantastic regular season last year, only to be eliminated by their rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers, in the first round of the playoffs. It does not appear like revenge will be coming any time soon. On Sunday, the Dodgers finished off a four-game sweep of the Giants, 7-4. It was the first time since 1995 that either of the two teams completed a four-game sweep against the other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Game Haus

Padres vs. Mets and trade rumors

The San Diego Padres have won two games so far in a three-game series against the New York Mets. The Mets had a 58-35 record coming into the series, and they were in first place in the National League East division. They still hold first place in the division, but the Atlanta Braves are creeping up on the Mets. The Braves are now only one game behind the division-leading Mets, thanks to the Padres.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Nola
Person
Brandon Hughes
Person
Daniel Bard
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Person
Frankie Montas
ClutchPoints

Jacob deGrom serving up meatballs to minor leaguers should have Mets fans worried

Jacob deGrom made a minor-league rehab appearance on Wednesday, but things didn’t go too well for the former Cy Young winner. While Max Scherzer dished out a literal $7,000 feast after his rehab appearance in the minors, deGrom was serving up some meatballs of his own. But not in the way New York Mets fans […] The post Jacob deGrom serving up meatballs to minor leaguers should have Mets fans worried appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
FOX Sports

Trevino leads Yankees against the Mets after 4-hit performance

New York Yankees (66-31, first in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (59-37, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.24 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.55 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -111, Yankees -108; over/under is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Phillies Mlb#The Philadelphia Phillies#Mets#Rockies Daniel Bard#The Red Sox
ClutchPoints

Rangers sign former Cy Young Award winner before MLB trade deadline

The Texas Rangers added depth and experience to their pitching core on Monday. And they’re hoping to catch lightning in a bottle, so to speak. The Rangers announced the signing of left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel to a minor league deal. Texas is the third team to give the southpaw a shot. The 34-year-old spent time with the Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks this season.
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joey Lancellotti signs with New York Mets

Another Diamond Heel has found a spot in Major League Baseball, with the New York Mets signing right-handed pitcher Joey Lancellotti. The 24-year-old played four seasons with the UNC baseball program, shifting gears to the independent market this past year as a member of the Missoula PaddleHeads. During his UNC tenure, Lancellotti appeared in 63 games in Carolina blue, including a shortened 2021 season after sustaining an injury that resulted in Tommy John surgery. In those 63 games for the Heels, Lancellotti pitched in 126 innings for an ERA of 3.14, five saves, and a 12-10 win/loss record. After Tommy John surgery, the right-handed pitcher made a return to the mound with the PaddleHeads in the Pioneer league. In his short stint he appeared in just two games, tossing three strikeouts with zero hits in two innings. Lancellotti’s story is another great comeback story of Tar Heels finding themselves in professional sports. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.  
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
ESPN

2022 MLB trade deadline tracker: Rumors, latest updates, news and analysis for every major deal

The 2022 MLB trade deadline is coming fast, with teams weighing their biggest needs before 6 p.m. ET on Aug. 2 arrives. Will the Washington Nationals make a blockbuster Juan Soto trade? Could Shohei Ohtani be on the move from the Los Angeles Angels? Could Luis Castillo and Willson Contreras be dealt to contenders? And which of the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros will go all-in to boost their 2022 World Series hopes?
MLB
ClutchPoints

Trey Mancini gets brutally honest on potential final games with Orioles as trade deadline looms

The Baltimore Orioles have made an impressive run ahead of the second half of the season, but the franchise is still expected to be sellers at the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Among the players who are expecting to be offloaded is Trey Mancini. Mancini is no stranger to trade rumors, and he dropped an honest take on his approach while being frequently linked with a move away from Baltimore. Via Mark Viviano, Mancini revealed that he’s simply “taking it all in” and approaching his next few games as if they are his last at Camden Yards.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

2 unrealistic MLB trade deadline deals for Houston Astros

The Houston Astros remain one of the biggest contenders in the MLB once again this year. The franchise has made it to at least the ALCS in each of the past five seasons and came up short in the World Series just last year. They are just five seasons removed from their World Series title and still an incredibly dangerous team. Houston is currently in first place in the AL West with a record of 64-34. They appear to have every intention of continuing to contend this season and will be in search of the missing pieces to give them their best chance.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

3 best destinations for Tarik Skubal after Tigers reveal wild MLB trade deadline stance

The 2022 MLB trade deadline is right around the corner. Not many trades have been made yet, but you can bet that once one move gets made, a domino effect of big moves will follow shortly after. And as teams settle into their buyer or seller roles, the Detroit Tigers recent stance on their entire team, including young ace Tarik Skubal, has put the rest of the league on high alert.
MLB
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
182K+
Followers
102K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy