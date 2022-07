Marilyn McKenzie Gladson was born Jan. 16, 1944, and died on July 18, 2022. A memorial service will be held at First Christian Church at 1201 North Main Street in Del Rio, Texas, on July 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. Graveside services will be the following Saturday on July 30, 2022, at 11 a.m. at East Hill Cemetery in Fort Stockton, Texas.

