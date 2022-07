Four Brenham ISD graduates will be honored on September 2, 2022 as the district celebrates its 147th anniversary. Brenham ISD is the oldest public school in Texas, and each year the community celebrates with a luncheon and the recognition of four outstanding alumni who have shown leadership and public service after graduation. The event will be held at the Blinn College Student Center in Brenham and will include a noon meal and a program to honor the Distinguished Alumni.

