Lakewood, CO

Lakewood apartment fire believed to be intentionally set

By Blayke Roznowski
Denver7 News KMGH
 5 days ago
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Investigators believe a fire at an apartment in Lakewood that displaced five people was set on purpose, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.

Firefighters responded to a report near West 16th Place and Carr Street in Lakewood at a single story, multifamily apartment home Thursday. When they arrived, they found that a fire that had started outside one of the units in the bushes had spread in the apartment and up to the attic space, WMFR said.

Everyone was able to evacuate safely and no one was injured.

A second unit was also damaged by smoke and water. In total, five people have been displaced because of the fire, according to WMFR.

An investigator has determined the fire was set intentionally, and someone has been identified as the possible suspect. No further information on this person has been released at this time.

Denver7 News KMGH

Man found dead in Broomfield apartment; juvenile in custody

DENVER – A juvenile was arrested early Monday morning after a man was found dead inside an apartment at a complex near 120th Avenue and Main Street in Broomfield. Broomfield police said officers were called to the apartment just after 1 a.m. on what they called a “disturbance.” Inside, they found a man dead at the scene and took the juvenile into custody.
BROOMFIELD, CO
