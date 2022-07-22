Lakewood apartment fire believed to be intentionally set

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Investigators believe a fire at an apartment in Lakewood that displaced five people was set on purpose, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.

Firefighters responded to a report near West 16th Place and Carr Street in Lakewood at a single story, multifamily apartment home Thursday. When they arrived, they found that a fire that had started outside one of the units in the bushes had spread in the apartment and up to the attic space, WMFR said.

Everyone was able to evacuate safely and no one was injured.

A second unit was also damaged by smoke and water. In total, five people have been displaced because of the fire, according to WMFR.

An investigator has determined the fire was set intentionally, and someone has been identified as the possible suspect. No further information on this person has been released at this time.