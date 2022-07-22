ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

Melbourne-based rescue in need of food, money after taking in almost 90 cats in one week

By Finch Walker, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25zEzf_0gpCAprF00

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

A Melbourne-based cat rescue took in almost 90 new cats over the past week from people facing evictions, a high-kill shelter and a hoarding situation.

Now, with a total of 135 cats pushing the rescue to maximum capacity and many of the cats suffering from eye and upper respiratory infections, they're working to raise money to go toward the felines' care.

"We want to give these cats the best possible opportunity to get good homes, and until they get to those homes, we will bend over backwards ... to make sure that they're taken care of and that their needs are met," said Amanda Peck, shelter manager at HOPE for Brevard, a nonprofit located off Cyprus Avenue in Melbourne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LNj8o_0gpCAprF00

The influx of cats began July 16, when eight cats were surrendered because their owner was facing an eviction. The owner had previously tried posting online and reaching out to people in the community to see about finding housing for her cats, Peck said. She was unable to find a place for them.

Rising rent affecting pets: Pets are being given up and abandoned in Brevard as owners struggle to pay rent and bills

Baby animals at Brevard Zoo: Monkeys, piglets, zebras and more: Baby animals bring new opportunities to Brevard Zoo

Later that day, rescue volunteers traveled several hours to a high-kill shelter to pick up some cats and their litters. When they arrived, they found multiple cats outside in the heat.

"There were cats outside, kind of open-mouth breathing and in distress," Peck said.

The volunteers took as many cats as they could back to HOPE for Brevard. They picked up 37 cats from the high-kill shelter, bringing the total of new intakes for July 16 to 45.

Tuesday, they were contacted by Animal Control about a hoarding situation. Initially, they believed it involved 20 cats. But when HOPE for Brevard volunteers arrived, they found about 40 cats, with most of the cats suffering from severe eye and upper respiratory infections.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1onnaX_0gpCAprF00

It will cost about $500 to treat the cats, Peck said. That cost doesn't include the $150-per-cat cost to prepare them for adoption with spaying or neutering and vaccinations.

How to help

The rescue is asking for donations of Purina adult dry cat food, Purina kitten food and any kind of wet food. Donations can be dropped off on Saturdays when the rescue is open, or left in their donation bins outside. Supplies can also be directly purchased from their Chewy and Amazon wish lists .

Monetary donations can also be made to their PayPal, through the mail or to their thrift store on Wickham Road. Visit www.hopeforbrevard.com/donate for a list of ways to donate.

They're also always looking for volunteers and foster homes, Peck said.

"I have a lot of moms and kittens who typically do well in foster situations," Peck said. "If people don't have the money, but they have some space in their home and they want to love on some kittens, or adult cats, that's always helpful to the cats and to us. It makes more room so we can take in other cats that have the same needs."

The rescue is located at 1465 Cypress Avenue and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, or by appointment. To make an appointment, call 321-271-4041.

Finch Walker is a Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com . Twitter: @_ finchwalker

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Melbourne-based rescue in need of food, money after taking in almost 90 cats in one week

Comments / 9

Ralph K. Burr
3d ago

I'd say hit up local vet clinics, over the past year I've paid about six grand just to keep my animals alive, only to find out the surgeries cost a lot less and then what I was charged.

Reply
2
Marceline
4d ago

Good, Jen needs donations, so I'm glad this is being reported. If you live in the area, please help. Jen devotes her life to these cats and HOPE for Brevard is an awesome rescue.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Wild Florida celebrates arrival of rare albino alligator

KENANSVILLE, Fla. – Wild Florida is living up to its alligator hatching success with the arrival of a new rare albino gator. The theme park in Osceola County said out of a nest of 9 eggs, one successfully hatched on Saturday. The alligator’s parents, Snowflake and Blizzard, are also albino.
FLORIDA STATE
sebastiandaily.com

LaPorte Farms pony greets visitors

Want a great place to visit animals here in Sebastian, Florida? Check out LaPorte Farms. We had to show our readers this pony who greets visitors as they walk tour the place. LaPorte Farms is a great place to visit. ➡️ Click here to watch the Pony at LaPorte Farms...
SEBASTIAN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Melbourne, FL
Lifestyle
Melbourne, FL
Pets & Animals
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Melbourne, FL
click orlando

City of Cocoa warns residents of scam calls

COCOA, Fla – Scammers are using city of Cocoa phone numbers to call customers and tell them they owe money on their account, according to the city. The city said even though the calls are coming from City of Cocoa phone numbers, those calls are false. [TRENDING: Ask Trooper...
COCOA, FL
westorlandonews.com

Goodwill Offers Parents Relief as Back-to-School Shopping Prices Soar

As the back-to-school sales tax holiday begins, parents are facing much higher prices than years past due to decades-high inflation. As many families continue to grapple with the financial effects of the pandemic and face increased costs of other living expenses, Goodwill is offering parents some relief. With more than 30 retail stores across a six-county area in Central Florida, the nonprofit serves as an affordable BTS shopping option. While items are not guaranteed to be in stock, Goodwill is an excellent starting point for clothes, shoes, backpacks, supplies and more – all priced at an average of 30% below big box retailers.
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

It's no secret that Americans love a good steak and it's also no secret that most of them know how to prepare one at home. However, we all like it to go to a nice restaurant from time to time and enjoy quality time with our loved ones. And that's what this article is all about - four great steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Food#Volunteers#Pet Lover#Cat Rescue Adoption#Brevard Zoo Later
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando man bitten by shark in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — An Orlando man is recovering after he was bitten by a shark in Daytona Beach Monday afternoon. Volusia County Beach Safety Officials say the 33-year-old man was wading in waist-deep water just before 3 p.m. near the Silver Beach Ave. access point when he was bitten on the foot by a presumed shark.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Body of missing father recovered from Cocoa pond, police say

COCOA, Fla. – A 911 caller at Bracco Pond Park reported seeing a man’s body in the water Monday morning, according to the Cocoa Police Department. “They had seen a body floating in the pond,” spokesperson Yvonne Martinez said. [TRENDING: WATCH: Fight forced evacuation of parking garage...
COCOA, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Florida Resident Deals: Discounts in Orlando and Beyond

When it comes to reasons why living in Central Florida is so great, there’s hardly a shortage. We live where others vacation! To help locals take advantage of these benefits, we have gathered a list of venues offering Florida resident... The post Florida Resident Deals: Discounts in Orlando and Beyond appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
gladstonedispatch.com

Walking Off the Weight

Shirley Miller* walks more than two miles on a treadmill nearly every day -- not bad for someone attached to an oxygen tank. Miller, in her sixties, has chronic bronchitis. And emphysema. And asthma. People would understand if she decided to take it easy. But the retired kindergarten teacher from Kissimmee, Florida, plans to put many more miles on her sneakers before she's through.
KISSIMMEE, FL
Florida Today

Florida Today

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
415K+
Views
ABOUT

Space Coast's trusted breaking news: central Florida, Brevard County, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, space, NASA, crime, sports, entertainment

 http://floridatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy