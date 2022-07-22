Blues brothers: Dickinson, Furry participate together in NHL prospects camp

A pair of rising northwest Ohio hockey forwards crossed paths at an NHL prospects camp and could one day play together at the highest level.

Perrysburg native Tanner Dickinson and Toledoan Brendan Furry were both invited to the St. Louis Blues' prospects camp last week.

Dickinson, 20, is a Blues draft pick who is battling back from a broken femur he suffered while playing for his junior hockey team in February.

Furry, 24, is a highly-regarded, emerging college player who is coming off of a terrific year for powerhouse Minnesota State University.

The pair were extended invitations from the St. Louis Blues and participated alongside the NHL franchise's three most recent first-round draft picks and other top prospects. They participated in daily practices along with off-ice workouts from July 11 to 14 in Missouri.

“That was really cool that he was there with me,” Dickinson said. “The hockey world is small, and it's always nice to see him. It's funny how we've taken different routes, and sometimes you get to the same place.”

Furry called it a great overall learning experience.

“It was fun to have Tanner there, a kid from my hometown,” Furry said. “You are taking that next step to the next level together. I talk a lot about northwest Ohio and all the good players that are there. It's cool to see them succeeding.”

Tim Taylor, the Blues’ director of player development, said both players fit right in at the team's prospects camp. He said both Dickinson and Furry are highly skilled but humble players.

Taylor said Dickinson took some big steps during his junior season before his injury.

“You really get a good appreciation for what he does the more you watch him play,” Taylor said. “He's a deceptive, two-way player. He is very detailed in his game. He has a great shot.”

Dickinson broke his femur — the largest bone in the body — in January and was still somewhat limited in his activities. The center was selected by the Blues in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL draft with the No. 119 overall pick. Dickinson then signed a three-year entry-level contract with St. Louis last August.

“I still can't go at full pace, but it was nice to get out there on the ice at practices,” said Dickinson, who did not play in the scrimmages. “I still have time to go here. It was nice to be around the guys.”

The pair will both be back in the area next week training together at EAO Sports training center in Sylvania. Dan Jones, the owner of the facility and the strength and conditioning coach for the Toledo Walleye, has trained the pair for years.

“It's truly special,” Jones said. “I have been training elite athletes for more than 30 years. Nothing has been more special to me than seeing Tanner Dickinson and Brendan Furry participating in an NHL development camp together. Both are very coachable, are always punctual, and always give 100 percent.”

Dickinson was on a roll for the Soo Greyhounds in the Ontario Hockey League, a major junior league, when he was sidelined with the injury. Dickinson, who also had earned a spot on the U.S. National Junior Team, had tallied 14 points in 11 games leading up to the injury during a game Jan. 29.

“It was a tough blow to me and my team. We were ready to make a run,” Dickinson said. “But those kinds of things happen in hockey. There's nothing you can do. You just look forward and try to be positive.”

Dickinson had surgery the same night of the injury with a steel rod implanted from the top of the femur to the bottom of the bone. He was on crutches for about a month.

“I didn't have any range of motion. I had to teach myself to walk again,” Dickinson said. “I had no strength. It's been a gradual thing. I'm getting more and more comfortable.”

Less than six months later, the St. Louis Blues staff were pleased to see the progress of their young prospect.

“I can skate and everything. I have all the freedom to work out now,” Dickinson said. “It was a learning experience, getting comfortable around the staff. Every time they see me, they take marks of my progress. They like how my timeline is moving along.”

Taylor said Blues officials were impressed when Dickinson played for Team USA, moving up from the fourth line to the second line.

“He is a guy that coaches seem to appreciate the more they watch him play,” Taylor said “Everything our scouts saw in him came to the forefront last season. He has progressed exactly the way we wanted. We're pushing for him. Now it's up to the player to keep bringing that out.”

Dickinson, who played the last two seasons with Soo of the OHL, will make his pro debut this season. Dickinson is set to play for the Springfield Thunderbirds, the Triple-A affiliate of the Blues, in the American Hockey League.

“I'm excited about it,” Dickinson said. “I was having a good season and building confidence. The injury halted it for a bit. I'm very anxious to get back to full go. I'm excited to get to play again.”

Taylor said it was good for Dickinson to get into the team's camp, allowing the organization's doctors and training staff to work with him.

“He will be turning pro next year, so it's a big step for him,” Taylor said. “Our trainers are really enthusiastic about how far he has come. He was slowed down a little bit on the ice. He's not moving as fluidly right now. But we're happy with his progression. He has a good attitude and it can wear on your mentality, especially as a young kid. For him half the battle is mental fortitude. He's doing a good job of that. It's an injury that takes some time. But I think he sees some light at the end of the tunnel.”

Taylor said the plan was to bring Dickinson up to the team's AHL club after his junior season had ended this year.

“We know he's a good player. We just want him to continue to develop to get ready for pro hockey,” he said. “He seems to acclimate at any level and rise to the top.”

Taylor said the hope is for Dickinson to play a full season in the AHL.

“But we will take it slow on him,” he said. “We will watch him and what his body is telling him coming back from this injury. He'll be on his own timeline. We won't push him. But we won't hold him back.”

Taylor said Furry also had a very good camp.

“We are very interested in bringing him to our organization once his [college] season is over,” Taylor said. “He can skate well, he moves the puck well. He is a good two-way forward.”

Furry, a St. Francis de Sales graduate who helped lead the Knights to the 2015 state title when he was a junior, generated a lot of interest from NHL teams following his breakout campaign for Minnesota State.

Furry was the Mavericks’ third-leading scorer, finishing with 44 points (13 goals, 31 assists). Despite fielding calls from several NHL teams looking to sign him as a free agent, Furry has opted to play one more college season. He helped lead Minnesota State to back-to-back Frozen Four appearances.

“I want to develop my game and fine-tune some things,” Furry said. “I have a good opportunity to grow. I want to take on a leadership role there and build connections. We know that there is one goal left we are missing. We had so many guys that had a chance to sign but we all realized we have good potential to make a run again.”

Furry said he also wanted to finish his education. He is a sports management major and hopes to someday get into a front office position in hockey.

“Hockey won't be there forever,” he said. “If the game isn't there one day for me, I want to strive to work my way to the top maybe as a GM.”

Furry said St. Louis Blues officials expressed great interest in signing him, but did not pressure him.

“They treated me like one of their own prospects,” Furry said. “They said I was on the right path to being an NHL hockey player. That was reassuring. They thought I was noticeable. They didn't push hard. They made me feel like I was part of it.”

Furry was not heavily recruited out of St. Francis and played three seasons of junior hockey in the United States Hockey League before signing with Minnesota State.

“I was a bit of a late bloomer and that has quickly turned around,” Furry said. “When I look back at it, knowing that you're now so close [to the NHL], it's kind of surreal.”

Furry, who scored a goal in the national semifinals, said his confidence continues to build.

“That was kind of a big step for me. In my game, I want to play with a good swagger, but not being cocky,” he said. “I thought I fit right in [at Blues camp]. There were a lot of good players, and things happen a lot quicker. I got more confident each day and each day got easier. It was very educational. You learn what it takes to be an NHLer.”

Taylor said the Blues will continue to scout Furry.

“We will stay in constant contact, offering advice,” Taylor said. “But we won't be too much on him where it's a burden. But we're very interested in him having the best season he can have.”

Taylor said Furry is a good heads-up player that can play up and down the lineup.

“He has a good nose for the game,” Taylor said. “We are treating him like one of our prospects.”

Furry said although Dickinson is younger, the pair have grown up together in a northwest Ohio hockey community that has produced a bumper crop of talented young players in recent years.

“We all appreciate each other. I love having those connections. We push each other. We make jokes. It's cool to see us all succeeding,” Furry said.

Jones said both players trained together at EAO in the “elite hockey” group for many years.

“To watch them grow up and mature both on ice and off the ice has been truly special,” Jones said. “They are two fantastic young men that have sacrificed so much and have been consistent and disciplined to achieve their dream.”