Dekalb, IL

One person at large in Dekalb drug bust

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEKALB – Two people are in custody, and one person is at large after police conducted a search warrant and discovered illegal firearms and various...

wjol.com

Man Arrested After Lunging at Store Employee with Knife

A homeless man has been arrested after allegedly trying to stab an employee at a Joliet grocery store. Joliet Police were called to the Jewel-Osco, 1537 Larkin Avenue, just after 11:45 pm Tuesday for a reported disturbance. Authorities learned shortly after arriving that 57-year-old Eric Coulter entered the store after being banned by management. A store employee recognised Coulter in the store and asked him to leave. Coulter walked out of the store with the employee. While in the parking lot, Coulter grew angry, pulled a knife on the employee, and lunged at them. Coulter ran from the area, and a store employee called 911. The employee Coulter tried to stab was unharmed in the incident. Coulter was located by officers a short time later, and they placed him into custody without incident.
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Two Accused of Leading Police on High Speed Chase

Two individuals are facing felony charges after leading the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office on a high speed pursuit on July 24th. Kacper Klos, 21, of Chicago, and Kaan Aygar, 21, of East Dundee were charged with two counts of Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding Police, both class four felonies; Speeding 124 in a 70 mph zone, and Disobeying a Traffic Control Device.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged after cocaine, gun seized in raid of Ingleside business

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A Northbrook man is facing gun and drug charges after a long-term investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Antonio R. Perez-Amezquita, 36, was arrested Thursday and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, armed violence and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, all felonies.
Arrest Made in Domestic Disturbance at a Joliet Hotel

Joliet Police have announced the arrest of a 35-year-old homeless man in connection to a domestic disturbance from earlier in the month. Back on July 17th, just after 5:00 am, Joliet Police were called to the Star Inn on Jefferson Street for a domestic disturbance. Shortly after arriving, officers learned that Paul Heffreon had allegedly battered his girlfriend during an argument in a guest room and that during that argument Heffreon allegedly choked the victim with both hands to the point that she began to lose consciousness. Heffreon then threw the victim to the ground, causing her to strike her head against the floor. He then continued the attack by punching the victim multiple times with a closed fist before fleeing from the room. The victim suffered serious injuries to her face and was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department. Officers were unable to locate Heffreon following an extensive search of the area.
JOLIET, IL
walls102.com

Teen who died in attempted robbery aboard train identified

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities says the person who was stabbed to death while taking part in the attempted armed robbery on a Chicago commuter train was a 15-year-old boy. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the teen as Darin McNair of Chicago. Police say McNair was holding a gun when he and others attempted to rob a person on the Red Line train on the South Side early Monday. The person targeted by the group stabbed the teen in the chest. Police say no one has been arrested.
CHICAGO, IL
superhits935.com

Rochelle man arrested following fight yesterday evening

A Rochelle man was arrested yesterday evening following an altercation in which the victim was allegedly struck with a baseball bat. 29-year old Justin Balaban was arrested on the felony offense of aggravated battery. The confrontation took place a short time after 6 in the 200 block of Avenue C....
ROCHELLE, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Woman Accused of Intentionally Crashing into a House

A Joliet woman has been arrested after police say she intentionally crashed into a house. On Friday, July 22, just before 5:30 pm, Joliet Police were called to the 1000 block of Elizabeth Street for a reported disturbance. Officers learned that 43-year-old Magdalena Campos had arrived at the residence in question and caused damage to the ex-boyfriend’s Honda Civic, shattering the rear passenger window and slashing a tire. A short time later, Campos drove back to the area of Hutchins and Elizabeth Streets. She then drove her vehicle off the roadway and intentionally crashed into a house in the neighborhood.
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Police Blotter for Monday, July 25th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 27-year-old, Josh Garrett, on a Grundy County warrant. He...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL

