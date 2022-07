JAMESTOWN, ND. (JamestownSpeedway.com) – The Jamestown Speedway was back in action on Saturday, July 23rd for Race of Champions Qualifier Night and 1/2 price Beer Night presented by Eddy Funeral Home (Eddy’s). We have to send out a huge thank you to Eddy’s for sponsoring the racing action and providing a bunch of giveaways and prizes to our junior fans. The weather was awesome and the racing action was intense. A lot of hard fought battles throughout the night, but also a few very bad rollovers.

