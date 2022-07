Absolutely shocking news that Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch were disqualified after the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400. Fans are losing it online. These things just don’t happen. Sometimes, a smaller team will get a DQ after a P28 finish or something. However, seeing the top two finishers taken out of a race is not something you see. It’s been close to two decades since a situation like this arose.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO