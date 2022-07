We’ve had a nice break in the high humidity levels of late last week and this past weekend. Let’s see how long the comfortably dry air will continue. Humidity goes up and down when new air masses enter a region. Last week we got into a southwesterly wind. That southwesterly wind allowed a big blob of humid air travel from the Gulf of Mexico region to the Great Lakes region. As the large rain storm approached Michigan, it continued the south winds in front of the storm. We call that “moisture pooling” as the humidity peaks ahead of a rain.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO