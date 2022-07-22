ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Vigil held for 10th anniversary of Aurora theater shooting

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (AP) — The 12 people who died in the Colorado theater shooting are being remembered a decade...

walls102.com

Teen who died in attempted robbery aboard train identified

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities says the person who was stabbed to death while taking part in the attempted armed robbery on a Chicago commuter train was a 15-year-old boy. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the teen as Darin McNair of Chicago. Police say McNair was holding a gun when he and others attempted to rob a person on the Red Line train on the South Side early Monday. The person targeted by the group stabbed the teen in the chest. Police say no one has been arrested.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Missing Chicago girl last seen Monday night, police say

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's helping in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. Giana Dziondziak was last seen Monday around 10:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of 103rd Street on the South Side, police said. According to police, Giana purchased a Greyhound ticket at 11:42 p.m. later...
CHICAGO, IL
walls102.com

Suburban Chicago cops ask for help finding girl’s shooter

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Suburban Chicago police are asking for the public’s help finding the man who fired a gun over a fence and wounded a 13-year-old girl critically in the neck. Evanston Police Commander Ryan Glew said Tuesday that teens had gathered in a backyard around 6:20 p.m. Monday when an unknown person fired several shots. He says one bullet hit the girl in the neck. Investigators don’t believe she was the intended target. Glew says no one else was injured. He says the girl was transported to a hospital and later moved to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Three people wounded in shooting outside mini-mart in Beach Park

BEACH PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Three people were wounded after a shooting that was reported Tuesday afternoon outside a mini-mart in far north suburban Beach Park. The incident happened outside Hoeksema's Mini-Mart Beer & Liquor, at Lewis Avenue and Wadsworth Road.Lake County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the business parking lot around 1:15 p.m., according to a news release.A responding deputy found a vehicle pulled to the side of the road in the area of Wadsworth and Gabriel Avenue. Three people with gunshot wounds were inside the vehicle.A preliminary investigation found the three victims met the shooting suspect in the...
cwbchicago.com

Businessman blames the behavior of ‘savages’ as city revokes his Lincoln Park restaurant’s licenses

Even after freshly losing his business to Chicago license enforcers, Rashad Bailey speaks energetically, enthusiastically, passionately. “They got a sticker on my door. They f*cking won,” he conceded Tuesday morning. After a 14-month battle, the city shuttered his Lincoln Park restaurant, Dinner and a Movie, permanently on Friday. “Plus one for White Chicago. Racism won.”
CHICAGO, IL
walls102.com

Police: Man dies after stabbing on Chicago commuter train

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a man who died after being stabbed on a Chicago commuter train apparently threatened or tried to rob the person who wounded him. Police say the stabbing occurred about 3 a.m. Monday on a Chicago Transit Authority Red Line train on the city’s South Side. Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan says video footage reviewed by investigators suggest the man was with a group who threatened or tried to rob someone else on the train. He says the footage also showed the man holding a gun before he was stabbed. He later died at a hospital. Police have not identified the other people involved yet.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora police investigating shooting on city's west side

Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting death on the city's west side. A news release says a man was shot and killed during a family dispute early Monday morning in the 1800 block of West Illinois Avenue. Officers were called to a home where the shooting victim was found...
AURORA, IL
vfpress.news

Police Blocked Off Bellwood Block For Hours Looking For Suspect

Monday, July 25, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews || Photo by David von Diemar on Unsplash. Some residents of Bellwood were left wondering over the weekend what happened in the 400 block of South 23rd Avenue, which was taped off by law enforcement officials for several hours over the weekend.
CBS Chicago

'Deaf Welcome Studios' opening at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora

CHICAGO (CBS)--  A new studio is focusing on bringing entertainment to the deaf community.Deaf Welcome Studios will have a ribbon cutting  Monday afternoon at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora.The studio will offer sign language services, translation and original content and production to better reach the signing community.The grand opening comes during Disability Pride Month.
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman walks up, shoots man in West Englewood

CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Monday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood. The 40-year-old was outside around 6:18 a.m. when someone walked up and started shooting in the 6900 block of South Oakley Avenue, police said. The man was shot in the hand and suffered a graze...
CHICAGO, IL
WPXI Pittsburgh

3 people shot while attending funeral at Chicago church

CHICAGO — Three people attending a funeral on Saturday were wounded in a drive-by shooting outside a Chicago church, authorities said. The victims were at the Universal Community Missionary Baptist Church in the city’s Roseland neighborhood when shots rang out at about 2:30 p.m. CDT, WLS-TV reported. Family...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two wounded in West Pullman drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - Two teenagers were wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the West Pullman neighborhood. A 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were standing inside a residence around 10:34 p.m. when someone in a vehicle fired shots into the home in the 12200 block of South Lowe Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
recordpatriot.com

20 photos of Chicago in the 1950s

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Giggster combed historical archives to compile a list of 20 photos that exemplify what life was like in Chicago during the 1950s.
CHICAGO, IL

