Vigil held for 10th anniversary of Aurora theater shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a man who died after being stabbed on a Chicago commuter train apparently threatened or tried to rob the person who wounded him. Police say the stabbing occurred about 3 a.m. Monday on a Chicago Transit Authority Red Line train on the city’s South Side. Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan says video footage reviewed by investigators suggest the man was with a group who threatened or tried to rob someone else on the train. He says the footage also showed the man holding a gun before he was stabbed. He later died at a hospital. Police have not identified the other people involved yet.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO