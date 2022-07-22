Vigil held for 10th anniversary of Aurora theater shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities says the person who was stabbed to death while taking part in the attempted armed robbery on a Chicago commuter train was a 15-year-old boy. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the teen as Darin McNair of Chicago. Police say McNair was holding a gun when he and others attempted to rob a person on the Red Line train on the South Side early Monday. The person targeted by the group stabbed the teen in the chest. Police say no one has been arrested.
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's helping in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. Giana Dziondziak was last seen Monday around 10:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of 103rd Street on the South Side, police said. According to police, Giana purchased a Greyhound ticket at 11:42 p.m. later...
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Suburban Chicago police are asking for the public’s help finding the man who fired a gun over a fence and wounded a 13-year-old girl critically in the neck. Evanston Police Commander Ryan Glew said Tuesday that teens had gathered in a backyard around 6:20 p.m. Monday when an unknown person fired several shots. He says one bullet hit the girl in the neck. Investigators don’t believe she was the intended target. Glew says no one else was injured. He says the girl was transported to a hospital and later moved to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.
How do you feel about sitting in a pile of blood for a few hours? What if it means an extra $200+ in your pocket?. Summer is coming to an end which means a lot of things including... fall TV is on the way!. But before we can cuddle up...
BEACH PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Three people were wounded after a shooting that was reported Tuesday afternoon outside a mini-mart in far north suburban Beach Park. The incident happened outside Hoeksema's Mini-Mart Beer & Liquor, at Lewis Avenue and Wadsworth Road.Lake County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the business parking lot around 1:15 p.m., according to a news release.A responding deputy found a vehicle pulled to the side of the road in the area of Wadsworth and Gabriel Avenue. Three people with gunshot wounds were inside the vehicle.A preliminary investigation found the three victims met the shooting suspect in the...
Even after freshly losing his business to Chicago license enforcers, Rashad Bailey speaks energetically, enthusiastically, passionately. “They got a sticker on my door. They f*cking won,” he conceded Tuesday morning. After a 14-month battle, the city shuttered his Lincoln Park restaurant, Dinner and a Movie, permanently on Friday. “Plus one for White Chicago. Racism won.”
CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a man who died after being stabbed on a Chicago commuter train apparently threatened or tried to rob the person who wounded him. Police say the stabbing occurred about 3 a.m. Monday on a Chicago Transit Authority Red Line train on the city’s South Side. Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan says video footage reviewed by investigators suggest the man was with a group who threatened or tried to rob someone else on the train. He says the footage also showed the man holding a gun before he was stabbed. He later died at a hospital. Police have not identified the other people involved yet.
The Goodyear Blimp has made its second appearance in Joliet in a week. Last week the Blimp stopped here on the way to the PGA tournament in Blaine, Minnesota. And they stopped here again on Tuesday to spend the night before continuing on to Detroit for another PGA event. The...
Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting death on the city's west side. A news release says a man was shot and killed during a family dispute early Monday morning in the 1800 block of West Illinois Avenue. Officers were called to a home where the shooting victim was found...
Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories. This afternoon will be partly sunny with a high near 79 degrees. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 64. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a high near 81.
Monday, July 25, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews || Photo by David von Diemar on Unsplash. Some residents of Bellwood were left wondering over the weekend what happened in the 400 block of South 23rd Avenue, which was taped off by law enforcement officials for several hours over the weekend.
The Yorkville Police Department says a Chicago man was arrested for having a handgun and threatening someone with it at Raging Waves Waterpark on Friday. 25-year-old Tyronn Jones Jr., of Chicago, is charged with aggravated assault and violating the concealed carry act. He was arrested by police without incident. Police...
CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Chicago police have charged a 28-year-old man with two counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in connection to a shooting of two Chicago police officers. On June 1, Chicago police officers tried to stop a car for...
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A new studio is focusing on bringing entertainment to the deaf community.Deaf Welcome Studios will have a ribbon cutting Monday afternoon at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora.The studio will offer sign language services, translation and original content and production to better reach the signing community.The grand opening comes during Disability Pride Month.
CHICAGO -- With a single gunshot, a man wounded the mother of his young child and killed her stepfather as he sought revenge against someone else during a party fueled by drugs and alcohol at his home in the Back of the Yards, prosecutors said Tuesday. Jorge Espana, 28, was...
CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Monday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood. The 40-year-old was outside around 6:18 a.m. when someone walked up and started shooting in the 6900 block of South Oakley Avenue, police said. The man was shot in the hand and suffered a graze...
CHICAGO — Three people attending a funeral on Saturday were wounded in a drive-by shooting outside a Chicago church, authorities said. The victims were at the Universal Community Missionary Baptist Church in the city’s Roseland neighborhood when shots rang out at about 2:30 p.m. CDT, WLS-TV reported. Family...
CHICAGO - Two teenagers were wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the West Pullman neighborhood. A 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were standing inside a residence around 10:34 p.m. when someone in a vehicle fired shots into the home in the 12200 block of South Lowe Avenue, police said.
Comments / 0