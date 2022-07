Some Lawrence kids have come up with ideas and taken action this summer to raise funds and create art kits in support of their peers who are in the foster system. Reese Spencer, 9, “had learned about how difficult life can be for kids in the child welfare system and wanted to do something to help,” according to a news release from Douglas County Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO