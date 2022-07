In its lengthy, glorious history within the genre, the Resident Evil franchise has reached yet another important turning point. Resident Evil 2 from 2019 has officially sold 10 million copies, making it one of the studio’s best-selling games ever, according to a press statement from Capcom. The T-virus is still a zombie cash cow with plenty of juice left to squeeze, so in essence, don’t anticipate the studio to give it up anytime soon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO