ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Woman celebrates 100th birthday at Zip NOLA

By Michaela Romero
cenlanow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — A local resident celebrated her 100th birthday with the ride of her life. Angela Johnson, a Laplace native has been living in New Orleans since WWII and decided to...

www.cenlanow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
107 JAMZ

Best Hamburger In SW Louisiana Power Rankings

Who can resist a great burger? That's a rhetorical question because the only correct answer is "no one". tasty burger. stylish hipster woman holding juicy hamburger in hands close up. boho girl with hamburger at street food festival. summertime. summer vacation picnic. space for text. Bogdan Kurylo, ThinkStock Images. I...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
cenlanow.com

Shreveport salon owner hopes CROWN Act will boost black women’s confidence in their natural beauty

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTAL/KMSS) – The CROWN Act, Louisiana’s law prohibiting hair discrimination, will go into effect on August 1. Jasmine Taylor is a Shreveport author who writes self-affirmation books for young ethnic children. Her books are titled “My Beautiful Melanated Daughter” and “I Have Emotions.” She’s excited about this new law.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Essence

Let’s Celebrate a Sister Who Won $100,000!

We know how much music, fashion, and food you can find at the Essence Festival of Culture, but this year, Pine-Sol and ESSENCE also brought a Black Female Entrepreneur $100,000!. Black women are the fastest growing group of entrepreneurs, but still the least funded. By creating the Build Your Legacy...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KNOE TV8

Louisiana Lottery reveals where winners buy their tickets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the Mega Millions jackpot soaring to more than $830 million, a lot of people are looking for the right place to buy their lucky ticket. The Louisiana Lottery keeps an interactive map updated to show where winning tickets worth $500 or more were sold in the last 60 days.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Laplace, LA
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Laplace, LA
Lifestyle
City
New Orleans, LA
whereyat.com

Thrift & Vintage Shops in New Orleans

The truth is, there's something special about an object or piece of clothing, that was once loved by someone else. You can feel the history of its past owner's adoration through a patched knee on a pair of blue overalls, repainted knobs on an antique dresser, or even a mismatched button replaced by a shoddy sewing job on the cuff of a leather jacket. These little marks are nothing, if not blatant indications of the care put into making these pieces last. Maybe those overalls were owned by a mother who loved gardening in her free time, or that antique dresser found its place in the bedroom of a young boy until he finally moved out for college… or that leather jacket had the craziest quality of instilling impenetrable confidence into its lucky wearer. Whatever it may be, there's no shame in donning the garments or taking in the housewares that were once loved by another, and here in New Orleans, we're lucky enough to have incredible little thrift and vintage shops to peruse these past lives. As they say, one man's trash is another man's treasure, so, without delay, here are some of the best New Orleans' vintage and thrift stores to find a new treasure for your own cozy home or growing closet.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: Mississippi River freshwater shrimp

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Using a simply designed and built box trap passed down from his ancestors, Jay Folse has taught his own children how to catch freshwater shrimp as they migrate down the Mississippi River. The bait comes from their kitchen. Who knew shrimp love watermelon rinds?
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Nell Nolan: Heart Ball, Lantern Light

“Courtier Costume | Formal Ball Attire” was the stated attire for the 2022 New Orleans Heart Ball that took place in the Hyatt Regency Hotel under the chairmanship of Jessica Brandt, of the sponsoring Ray and Jessica Brandt Family Foundation. “Une Fete Avec le Coeur” and “Party like Royalty” were scripted on the invitation, which added “special appearance by the Merry Antoinettes.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Johnson
99.9 KTDY

Hubig Pies Are Coming Back to New Orleans

Anyone who has spent a little bit of time in New Orleans knows that the food, drinks, music, and people are some of the best around. One little delicacy that has been missing from the city is Hubig’s Pies. These tasty little treats could be found all over the city until a fire took out the whole operation in 2012.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
225batonrouge.com

Chatting with the designer behind local jewelry brand KML Designs

What started as a creative outlet for former social worker and stay-at-home mom Kelly Lachney has taken on a life of its own. Where she was once just passing out her pieces to friends and family, now, her jewelry brand KML Designs is stocked by boutiques across the Southeast. The appeal, according to Lachney, lies in the classic designs that allow the earrings, bracelets and necklaces to appeal to a wide audience, from teens to their grandmothers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Gordon Mckernan speaks on backpack giveaway for Louisiana students

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Gordon McKernan sat down with FOX 48 to speak more on his firm’s backpack giveaway; ensuring over 1000 students receive school supplies for this coming year. Where are you from?. Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Born and raised. What motivated you to do this backpack program?
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#American
cenlanow.com

Laborde Earles Law Firm to give away backpacks and supplies to local children

ALEXANDRIA, LA (WNTZ) – As the new school year approaches, Laborde Earles Law Firm recognizes the power of education and creating a bright future for Louisiana children. This summer, Laborde Earles will be giving backpacks to hundreds of children across Central Louisiana. The event, “Project Backpack,” is the law firm’s inaugural school supply giveaway, with a goal to provide an equal opportunity for students returning to school this fall.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
NOLA.com

Dawn Hebert: Whatever plans are in place, they're not working

I live behind The Willows Apartments, which has been blighted since Hurricane Ida. Community members, including myself, have been reporting the blight since then, and unfortunately nothing was done to address the problem. At a recent code enforcement hearing, it was really unnerving to hear that the code enforcement officer did not see any correlation between blight and crime in our communities.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Jamie Peacock: NOLA crime drained us of hope, so we left

Toward the end of May of this year, my living nightmare happened: Our teenage son and his friends were enjoying a Sunday afternoon at a fast-food restaurant when gunfire broke out. It’s the kind of moment that felt like the “last straw,” but we didn’t even get that kind of satisfaction. New Orleans’ issues had convinced us to move almost two years earlier.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NOLA.com

Pelican Park parties on

An afternoon squall that blew through Mandeville on July 16 sent visitors and vendors alike diving for cover or scrambling to salvage the tents, equipment and supplies in Pelican Park as part of a big event to celebrate public recreation throughout St. Tammany Parish. The bad weather took a bite out of the family-friendly event, but lots of hardy souls persevered to regroup when the rain and wind passed, making way for Rockin' Doopsie and his zydeco band to come out and play. As planned, the evening ended with fireworks.
MANDEVILLE, LA
an17.com

Washington Parish woman dies in head-on crash near Varnado

On July 8, the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal crash on Highway 21 in Varnado. Sylvia Ann Harry, a resident of the Wesley Ray community, was an innocent victim after her vehicle was struck head-on by a van driven by Craig Breidenbach, a resident of St. Louis, Missouri. Breidenbach suffered serious injuries and is still undergoing medical treatment. The Louisiana State Police assisted at the scene.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Rescued horses in Folsom helping heal hurting children

When Folsom’s Bonny Barry talks about horsepower, she isn’t referring to the capabilities of a car. She means it literally. As in, a horse’s power: The special intuition the large creatures have to discern, to inspire and to heal. Barry is the founder of Equine Reflections, a...
FOLSOM, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy