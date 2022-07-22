ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kickball tournament will raise money for Rocco Sivolella scholarship fund in Wayne

By Philip DeVencentis, NorthJersey.com
 5 days ago

WAYNE — Family and friends of Rocco Sivolella, the beloved teenager who died of cancer two months ago, have established a memorial scholarship fund in his name.

A hundred people will take part in the first activity to raise money for the fund on Tuesday night.

Ten teams of 10 players each will compete in a kickball tournament at the Wayne Little League complex on Laauwe Avenue from 7 to 10 p.m. Spectators are welcome.

The winning team will receive a trophy and the chance to defend it at next year’s tournament, said Paula Corrieri, Rocco’s mother.

The scholarship, she said, will keep her son’s memory alive.

LAND USE: NY developer nixes housing project for college students in Wayne

“I want to be able to help other people,” Corrieri said last week. “That’s something that my son would absolutely want to do.”

Rocco, a freshman at Wayne Valley High School, died of acute myeloid leukemia on May 17 — less than a month after his 15th birthday.

Certain details about the fund, including the number and value of the annual awards, were still being worked out.

FOOTBALL: Wallington hires former Wayne Hills standout as new head coach

But Corrieri said the scholarship recipients will be graduates of Wayne Hills and Wayne Valley high schools who are well-rounded, like Rocco, and who have a financial need. She said the initial awards will be made to the class of 2023.

She credited her son’s football teammates Aidan Kindler and Ryan Luzzi with coming up with the idea for the kickball tournament.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K4fgI_0gpC6kDr00

Since his death, Rocco’s loved ones have paid tribute to him at a Color Run at Wayne Valley and, just last week, at a celebration of life.

The invitation-only event on July 17 drew 185 people to the Wayne Police Athletic League complex, where they played basketball, went swimming and indulged in deep-fried zeppole and funnel cakes.

“It was very Rocco,” Corrieri said.

TRENDING: These six dining destinations in NJ are definitely worth the drive

Of the community’s outpouring of support, she added: “It’s phenomenal. It’s great — it’s a great feeling to know that my son touched so many lives and that, even though he’s gone, people still want to do and help and contribute.”

To give toward the scholarship fund in Rocco’s name, send a donation through Venmo to paula-corrieri.

Philip DeVencentis is a local reporter for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: devencentis@northjersey.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Kickball tournament will raise money for Rocco Sivolella scholarship fund in Wayne

