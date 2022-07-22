Petersburg fashion student sewed a bronze in National Competition

The San Diego Zoo was a good escape for Angel Harrison and her teacher AneSia Newton-Bolling, as a break from the Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) National Conference.

Harrison competed on Thursday and had to wait until Sunday to hear she took home the bronze in her category for ninth and tenth graders. While two people placed ahead of her, Harrison beat out a few hundred contestants to reach the top three.

"It just goes to show that we [young people] should take us more seriously when it comes to fashion," Harrison said.

"In my mind, I'm sure she placed in the top 10 and when they called for bronze I did a double take," recalls Petersburg High School's fashion teacher, Netwon-Bolling.

Harrison recalls just smiling ear to ear when she walked up on the stage. Newton-Bolling was with her every step in the process was holding back the tears because of how joyful and prideful she was for her student with what it took to get to the moment.

Just weeks before, Harrison competed in the state-level competition where she took first place in her age group for her gown concept, KITROPIKI, Swahili for “Tropical”. Modeled after endangered plants and animals, 10% of profits would go to organizations to help those causes.

In between competitions she took feedback from her state win and applied it to her presentation at nationals.

"Before it [her presentation] was kind of more information wise and my board the second time was more appealing with the colors and how the code set up," Harrison explains.

Running through her project a few more times and applying the feedback, Harrison was prepared for San Diego and she just wanted to soak in the moments of being there. Newton-Bolling checked on her mentee a variety of times but Harrison always said she was good.

Harrison was ready.

The pair was more relaxed this go around because they knew what to expect. It was the same pep talk from the previous competition, it was all Harrison's brand and Newton-Bolling was there for support.

"It only takes a little push if you have an interest in something," Netwon-Bolling said.

With a bronze in her category, Harrison is going into her junior year with plans to compete again. She will continue to remain positive in her abilities and focus on schooling as she participates in Richard Bland's Middle College Program.

"Sometimes you just gotta say that you can do it," Harrison reflected on how others can have a similar experience.