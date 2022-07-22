ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Riley Green Drops Two New Singles, ‘Get Back Home’ and ‘Drinkin Tonight’

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H7b0y_0gpC6KT500

On Thursday (July 21st), country music singer and songwriter Riley Green released two new singles “Get Back Home” and “Drinkin Tonight.”

“‘Get Back Home’ and ‘Drinkin Tonight’ come out tonight!” Riley Green declared in a post on Instagram, which featured a video of him performing the singles. “Hope y’all dig. See y’all out on the road this weekend.”

Riley Green will be taking the stage at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Caroline on Friday (July 22nd) from there, he will be making stops in Hartford, Connecticut; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Knoxville, Tennessee; and San Antonio, Texas.

The release of new singles comes just weeks after Riley Green’s hit track “If It Wasn’t For Trucks” received a certified gold plaque during a sold-out show in Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater. The certification came from surpassing 500,000 in both sales and streaming.

Riley Green Reflects On His Growing Music Career

During a January 2022 interview with Connect Savannah, Riley Green reflected on his music career in recent years.

“I think it’s really hard for a new artist to go from ‘Hey, I know this song, but I don’t know who sings it’ into ‘Oh, that’s a Riley Green song,’” The country artist stated. “I think that probably comes from maybe too much bouncing (around stylistically) with your first few singles.”

Green also spoke about how lucky he is to be working in the industry now. “Ten years ago, your average Joe couldn’t go into the studio and record something and put it out on Spotify or Amazon or iTunes. Now that you have so much music, this overflow of music, you’ve got to find a way to stand out, and I think that’s kind of by having your own sound.”

When speaking about his songs, Riley Green admitted that he doesn’t know exactly what makes him stand out from other country music artists. “I have no idea what it is about what I’m doing that’s working, but I just want to make sure I don’t mess it up.”

Meanwhile, Green discussed his early music works and how his fans respond to something in his music. “I mean, a great example is I’ve got this song called ‘Georgia Time’ that I wrote when I was 22 or 23, I guess. I recorded it and put it out myself. It’s a demo at the very best. I recorded it at like Bob’s garage or something and spent a few hundred bucks on it. But that song has got 30 something million streams, and it’s just like at every show they scream for it at the top of their lungs. And I don’t know what it is about the songs I’ve written.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Entertainment
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Charlotte, TX
City
Hartford, CT
State
Tennessee State
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Charlotte, TN
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Charlotte, NC
San Antonio, TX
Entertainment
City
Milwaukee, NC
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
City
Nashville, NC
State
Wisconsin State
State
Connecticut State
Knoxville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Charlotte, NC
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
City
Milwaukee, WI
Outsider.com

American Pickers’ Frank Fritz’s Condition Prior to Stroke Revealed in Horrifying 911 Call

We’re learning more details behind Frank Fritz’s health. As we previously reported, the “American Pickers” star was hospitalized after suffering a stroke. According to outlets, paramedics arrived at Frank Fritz’s home after his friend placed a 911 call. Once there, they found him “sprawled out on the floor.” Per reports from The Sun, Fritz’s friend made the harrowing phone call over a week ago after Fritz had health complications at his Iowa home.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Hiker Forced To Leave Injured Wife in Grizzly Country To Seek Help

A hiking husband and wife found themselves in a nightmare situation on July 18 when the wife broke her leg while on the trail. The couple was hiking on their anniversary in Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex located in the Helmville, Montana area. They had no way to communicate with anyone and were 7 miles from the trailhead. To top it all off, rescuers found they were surrounded by grizzly bear scat.
HELMVILLE, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Streaming#Riley Green Drops#The Pnc Music Pavilion#North Caroline
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’s Lauren Alaina Announces Major Career Move

Lauren Alaina announced her presence to the music world during the tenth season of American Idol. After it was all said and done, Alaina came in second. However, her performance on the show was enough to land her a recording contract with Mercury Records/Universal Music Group Nashville. Since then, the Georgia native has released three studio albums and has landed as many singles on the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Have Major Predictions for Mouch’s Future

Randall “Mouch” McHolland takes a backseat to many of Chicago Fire‘s forerunning characters like Kelly Severide and Sylvie Brett. However, he’s remained a constant presence among the show’s beloved cast. Now though, with Chicago Fire heading into its 11th season, fans have begun to think about what comes next for the veteran fireman whenever he decides to retire. See what some fans have said about Mouch’s future.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

Charles Barkley Shares Thoughts on Brittney Griner’s Imprisonment in Russia

In an interview with People Magazine, NBA Hall of Famer and TV analyst Charles Barkley was asked for his opinion on Brittney Griner’s current predicament. “It’s a really sad and unfortunate situation,” he said. “I mean, to have this young woman in jail for months and months and months over some silly couple ounces of hashish oil, it’s just really sad. We hope she comes home soon.”
NBA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

515K+
Followers
55K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy