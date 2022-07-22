DA: Man Googles robbery sentence before carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who recently pled guilty to carjacking reportedly Googled how long the sentence for a robbery charge is before committing the crime.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, 29-year-old Xavier Young of Benton, Mississippi, pled guilty to carjacking in Shelby County Criminal Court Thursday.

The carjacking happened July 29, 2019. The DA’s office says Young responded to a Craigslist ad for a Dodge Charger made by an Arkansas car dealer and met him at the Southgate Shopping Center on South Third Street.

The DA’s office says Young used a fake name for the transaction.

When the owner let Young test drive the car, Young allegedly pulled out a gun, kicked the owner out of the car, and drove off.

The DA’s office says Young was arrested in Richland, Mississippi, in February of 2020. Young was driving a Lexus that had reportedly been stolen at gunpoint at the time of his arrest.

According to the DA’s office, shortly before the carjacking in Memphis, Young Googled how much time a robbery charge carries. The DA’s office says Young’s other internet searches include how to block vehicle GPS tracking devices and “how to drain a PayPal account.”

Young was sentenced to a little over seven years for the Memphis carjacking. The DA’s office says Young is also facing charges in Mississippi and Texas.