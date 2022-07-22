ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

DA: Man Googles robbery sentence before carjacking

By Courtney Anderson
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0izuBt_0gpC61mX00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who recently pled guilty to carjacking reportedly Googled how long the sentence for a robbery charge is before committing the crime.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, 29-year-old Xavier Young of Benton, Mississippi, pled guilty to carjacking in Shelby County Criminal Court Thursday.

The carjacking happened July 29, 2019. The DA’s office says Young responded to a Craigslist ad for a Dodge Charger made by an Arkansas car dealer and met him at the Southgate Shopping Center on South Third Street.

The DA’s office says Young used a fake name for the transaction.

When the owner let Young test drive the car, Young allegedly pulled out a gun, kicked the owner out of the car, and drove off.

The DA’s office says Young was arrested in Richland, Mississippi, in February of 2020. Young was driving a Lexus that had reportedly been stolen at gunpoint at the time of his arrest.

According to the DA’s office, shortly before the carjacking in Memphis, Young Googled how much time a robbery charge carries. The DA’s office says Young’s other internet searches include how to block vehicle GPS tracking devices and “how to drain a PayPal account.”

Young was sentenced to a little over seven years for the Memphis carjacking. The DA’s office says Young is also facing charges in Mississippi and Texas.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Man shot dead in Marshall County, Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot dead inside a mobile home in Mississippi, authorities said Wednesday. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the victim, a man in his 40s, was found dead on a sofa inside a home on Highway 309 South. He had been shot multiple times. Investigators said the victim had […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
WREG

Homeowner pulls gun, detains accused burglar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police said a homeowner pulled a gun on an accused burglar who broke into a building on his property and was able to hold him until officers arrived. It happened Tuesday in the 500 block of Loraine in Southwest Memphis. The homeowner said an alarm notified him of a door opening on a storage shed attached to his residence.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Chinese relic missing from Memphis museum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a Chinese artifact stolen from the Belz Museum off Main Street in Downtown Memphis Sunday morning. Officers are asking the public for help in identifying the burglar. Police said pictured below is a person of interest in this case. Authorities have...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Noura Jackson arrested on drug charges in KY

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Noura Jackson, who spent years behind bars in a notorious Memphis murder case, has been arrested on drug possession charges in Kentucky, law enforcement in the town of Cadiz confirms. According to Cadiz police, officers were at a Cracker Barrel investigating a report of a suspicious...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
City
Benton, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Shelby County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Shelby County, TN
State
Arkansas State
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

$8K in guns, items stolen from East Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said a man was caught red-handed stealing several guns and other items at a house in East Memphis Tuesday morning. Police the man who lives in the home in the 1700 block of Capri got an alert from his surveillance system that someone was burglarizing his home and called the police.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman detained in Southeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting on the 3200 block of Kayla Blu Cove in Southeast Memphis Tuesday night. MPD said a man was found at Fire Station #34 on Knight Arnold. Police did not say his condition. Police said that a woman...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man stabbed at Living for Christ group home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said a man stabbed his roommate at Living for Christ Restoration House and was detained by other residents at the group home when he returned hours later. Police said Devin Starr was charged with aggravated assault after he stabbed his roommate in the stomach, arm,...
MEMPHIS, TN
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi teen arrested in armed robbery case

A Mississippi teen was taken into custody in connection with an April armed robbery. Demetrius Cormier, 15 of Vicksburg, was taken into custody by Vicksburg Police Department investigators on Monday. He was wanted for the armed robbery of an individual in April 2022 in which a handgun was stolen. The...
VICKSBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Robbery#Craigslist#Dodge#Lexus#Paypal
WREG

MPD: Officers use stolen iPhone to track down robbers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a cell phone led them to three robbers who held up two men at gunpoint along Summer Avenue Monday. The victims told them one of the suspects was wearing a paintball mask and the others were wearing ski masks when they took $2,600 in cash, two gold chains, and an iPhone.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Recent arrests spotlight spike in carjackings

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man and woman have been charged Tuesday for carjackings that took place the same day. Memphis police have named Allencia Dansberry and Devin Dean as the two responsible for carjackings. Police arrested them both at a south Memphis hotel. “What I am is appalled and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Third murder suspect charged in death of Memphis pastor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have charged a third murder suspect in the deadly shooting of a Memphis pastor. Eduard Rodriguez Tabora, 20, now faces murder charges after Pastor Autura Eason-Williams was found shot after a carjacking outside of her Whitehaven home on July 18. She was rushed to the hospital where she later died from […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Community rallies behind woman who was scammed out of dream home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman at the center of an alleged Cordova rental scam is jumping for joy after receiving overwhelming community support. On Monday, Janice Allen, shared she had been scammed out of $3,200 after wire transferring money to move into a home on Cross Wood Lane in Cordova. She says after sending […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Mississippi woman charged with TennCare Fraud

Chasity Balfour, 42, lives in Southaven, Mississippi which is just across the state line from Shelby County, Tennessee. Investigators say she moved to Mississippi but claimed to still live in Tennessee. This led to TennCare reportedly paying more than $66,239 in medical fees and claims to Balfour and her family.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

DA: Teens could be charged as adults in pastor’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The teenagers charged with carjacking and killing of a Memphis pastor could be tried as adults, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich. Memphis Police have said that two 15-year-olds and a 20-year-old have been charged with the death of Pastor Autura Eason-Williams. The two 15-year-olds could now face adult charges. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

North Memphis shooting leaves one man dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for suspects after a man was killed at the 1600 block of Oakwood Street in North Memphis on July 1. The incident occured when a white 4-door sedan drove by a business on Heard Avenue. Police said as the vehicle passed, someone opened fire with an assault rifle. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen struck by car off E. Parkway and Sam Cooper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a wreck on East Parkway and Sam Cooper Boulevard Wednesday afternoon and found a teenager had been struck by the vehicle. Police said the driver was in a silver Nissan Frontier. The driver remained on the scene and the teen was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical […]
MEMPHIS, TN
mactrast.com

Memphis Cops Track Stolen SUV, Thanks to an AirTag

A Memphis, TN resident’s decision to purchase an AirTag and place it in his SUV helped Memphis police to track and return the stolen vehicle the morning after it was stolen. Action News 5 reports that Joshua Wylie woke on Friday morning to discover his SUV had been heisted. The Hyundai Santa Fe was stolen from where he had parked it. However, Wylie was prepared for the incident.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Nearly 50 cars broken into at Amazon facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Around 40 to 50 cars were reportedly broken into overnight at the Amazon facility in the Raleigh-Frayser area. It happened on the 4000 block of New Allen Road around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Employees who had their cars broken into say there is on-site security but...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

38K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy