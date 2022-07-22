ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

2 men arrested following fight in downtown Asheville

By Bethany Fowler
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago
Jacob Stepp (Source: Buncombe County Detention Center)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested following a fight Thursday afternoon in downtown Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded around 5:15 p.m. to a report of a fight with weapons at Pritchard Park in the 20 block of College Street in downtown Asheville.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found Jacob Kermit Stepp, 21, and Christopher Hugh Mosher, 51, at the scene, both suffering minor injuries from the fight.

As officers conducted an investigation, they learned the two got into a fight, and according to witnesses, Stepp pulled out a loaded gun during the fight.

During the arrests, officers searched Stepp and found him to be in possession of a cocked and loaded Taurus 357 Magnum revolver, un-holstered, within his waistband, a number of suspected narcotics, as well as plastic baggies, latex gloves, $100 bill, and suspected counterfeit hundred dollar bills.

Stepp was charged with the following:

  • possession with intent to manufacture/ sell/ deliver schedule II within 1,000 feet of a park – two counts
  • going armed to terror of the public
  • assault by pointing a gun
  • simple affray
  • possession of firearm at a city park

Both men were taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center for booking. Mosher was charged with simple affray and released on a written promise.

Stepp is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on $45,000.

