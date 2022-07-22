ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitkin County, CO

Tina Peters turns herself in, out on bond

By Alex Rose
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tJNbT_0gpC4YeR00
Tina Peters turned herself in on July 22, 2022 after violating her bond a second time in a month (photo credit: Pitkin County jail)

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — After facing an arrest warrant for the second time in a month for violating the conditions of her bond, former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters turned herself in late Thursday night to authorities.

Peters was booked in a Pitkin County jail Thursday night just after 9:00 p.m. She posted $1,000 bond and was released roughly an hour and a half later.

Peters is accused of violating the conditions of her bond, this time because she violated the conditions of a protection order.

Background on second arrest warrant

According to an affidavit in support of an arrest warrant, Brandi Bantz, who is now the director of elections for the Mesa County Clerk’s Office as Peters faces election interference allegations, told law enforcement she received an email from Peters around 2:44 a.m. on Wednesday.

Peters has an active restraining order that bars her from contacting anyone in the clerk and recorder’s office.

According to the affidavit, the email from Peters to Bantz and several other people said, “I know you have already by now been advised by the Secretary of State regarding a recount. I am, as a candidate with standing, going forward with that request in select counties. If you have not already been notified, and if you are on the list of those counties for a hand recount, you will be notified to coordinate the day/time that is mutually agreed upon.”

The Colorado secretary of state’s office said neither Peters nor Ron Hanks had submitted the funds required, totaling $236,279, for a recount by the July 15 deadline, as required by state law. However, the state gave them another window to pay by July 26.

According to the secretary of state’s office, a recount can’t be done by hand for this primary election. Election Rule 10.13.1 states a recount must be conducted in the same manner as the original election, meaning tabulation equipment must be used.

