SALINAS (CBS) — The first week of the Kristin Smart murder trial in the Monterey County Superior Courthouse wrapped up Friday with a tense scene, at times, between the defense and Smart’s father. Twenty-six years ago, the 19-year-old California Polytechnic student and Stockton-native disappeared, and prosecutors say Paul Flores killed Kristin, and that his father, Ruben Flores, helping him hide her body. The first witnesses to be heard were Smart’s parents and brother, who all sat inside the courtroom Friday and listened to the proceedings. Friday morning picked up where Thursday left off, with Stan Smart, Kristin’s father, on the witness stand in...

4 DAYS AGO