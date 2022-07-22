Fire damages multi-unit apartment in Erie overnight

A multi-residential home was damaged by fire in Erie overnight.

The first call came in from an upstairs resident just after midnight for a fire in the 300 block of West 3rd Street.

According to reports from the scene, the fire began in the kitchen in a first floor apartment.

Once on the scene, fire crews were able to get the fire under control in about a half hour. No one was home at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

