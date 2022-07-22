ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire damages multi-unit apartment in Erie overnight

By Kristen Nielsen
 5 days ago

A multi-residential home was damaged by fire in Erie overnight.

The first call came in from an upstairs resident just after midnight for a fire in the 300 block of West 3rd Street.

According to reports from the scene, the fire began in the kitchen in a first floor apartment.

Fire destroys Corry home on Route 6

Once on the scene, fire crews were able to get the fire under control in about a half hour. No one was home at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Related
YourErie

Fire crews douse July 24 house fire in Girard

Several local fire departments were called to the scene of a house fire on Sunday, July 24, in Girard. The fire reportedly started at about 8 p.m. at a residence in the 8,500 block of Franklin Center Road in Girard. When crews arrived on scene, smoke was coming from the back of the house. Fire […]
GIRARD, PA
YourErie

One person injured after ATV accident in Lake City

One person is injured following an ATV accident that took place in Lake City on Tuesday night. This accident happened on the 2100 block of North Creek Road just before 6:30 p.m. According to Pennsylvania State Police, one person was taken to the hospital. The extent of the individual’s injuries remains unknown at this time. […]
LAKE CITY, PA
YourErie

Sassafras Street closed for repaving work

More summer roadwork is continuing to cause headaches for downtown Erie drivers. Sassafras Street is closed near Griswold Plaza for repaving. That is clogging up the area along West 13th and West 14th streets. Those roads are closed because the one-way access to Sassafras is closed off. Crews are asking for a little patience as […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

A Columbus Twp. Barn Caught Fire Taking Away Memories

Fire crews from both Erie County and Warren County worked to battle a fully involved barn fire in Columbus Township. It was a two-alarm fire and was reported Sunday evening at 900 Sample Flatts Road. They called to the scene around 6 pm and remained until 8 going into 9...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
WKBN

Mobile home catches fire in Mercer County

SUGAR GROVE, TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN)- Firefighters battled a mobile home fire in Sugar Grove Township Monday morning. Crews were called to the 300 block of Kennard Osgood Road at 10:18 a.m. Firefighters said that there were not any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Ripley man charged after early morning altercation

An early morning altercation in Ripley has resulted in the arrest of a Ripley man. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call on South State Street around 3:30 am. An investigation determined that 33-year-old James Murray allegedly struck another person in the head while that person was holding an infant. Deputies charged Murray with harassment in the 2nd degree and endangering the welfare of a child. He was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree after he was allegedly found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Murray was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail to await centralized arraignment.
RIPLEY, NY
YourErie

Erie Police investigate Sunday morning multi-vehicle accident

City of Erie Police are investigating a multi-vehicle accident that took place at one busy intersection on Sunday morning. According to police, they were called out to the scene of 38th and Liberty around 9:30 a.m. for a reported accident. When police arrived on scene, they found three cars that received heavy to moderate damage. […]
YourErie

Underdog BBQ to reopen at new location

One local restaurant is temporarily closing its doors, but will soon reopen at a new location. Underdog BBQ will serve the Erie community at the former Perkins on West 8th Street. According to Erie Times News, the manager Ashley Messenger said that the new location will need work done to the building including a new […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Titusville Police Expand Search for Surveillance Video in Arson Investigation

City of Titusville Police have expanded their search for surveillance video in their investigation into about a dozen arson incidents, according to a Facebook post. They are asking anyone with surveillance video from outside a residence or building between E. Mount Vernon St. and E. Spring St. and N. Brown St. and N. Franklin St. to contact the department.
TITUSVILLE, PA
YourErie

Erie cold case comes to a close following Texas arrest

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A 34 year old Erie cold case has come to a close. Police have arrested 55-year-old Jeremy Brock for allegedly murdering his grandmother Helen Vogt. Here’s more on the investigation and upcoming trial. After several decades, Erie Police have arrested a suspect in connection to this cold case. The authorities said […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Victim dies at Pittsburgh hospital following shooting at an east Erie home

According to police, a local teenager died in a Pittsburgh hospital following a shooting that took place in an east Erie home. Erie Police have arrested a 13-year-old in connection with this shooting. The suspect could now be facing homicide charges and be tried as an adult. The name of the 16-year-old male victim who […]
erienewsnow.com

Water Main Break Reported in Corry

A water main break has been reported in the City of Corry, according to an announcement Tuesday. Crews are currently working to address the issue in the area of W. Smith St., Route 6 and Hillcrest Dr. Customers may notice decreased water pressure or no water at all during this...
CORRY, PA
wrfalp.com

Missing Person in Boat Incident on Lake Erie Found

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports 70-year old Fred Forsythe Jr. of Coudersport,. Pennsylvania was discovered on Friday in the town of Evans. Sheriff’s deputies say Forsythe, who was the captain of a fishing charter, was trying to bring a fish onto the boat when he lost his balance and fell into the Lake near Ripley.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

One dead after tree falls into trailer park in Venango County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A person is dead after a tree fell during a severe thunderstorm in Uniontown, Venango County.The area experienced wind gusts up to around 60 miles per hour. The National Weather Service reported the large tree fell onto two trailers in the Idlewood Trailer Park on Maplewood Drive just before 1:30.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates on this developing story as they become available.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

How is the drop in gas prices impacting local delivery drivers?

Delivery drivers aren’t getting much of an advantage over the drop in gas prices. Managers said that they have seen their drivers become more eager to come into work and hope those prices keep decreasing. Managers told us that the average price of gas right now is still too high for drivers to really make […]
ERIE, PA
WTAJ

Cold case arrest made for 1988 murder of Helen Vogt

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An arrest has been made in a cold case 1988 murder of Helen Vogt in the city of Erie. Vogt’s grandson, Jeremy C. Brock, now 55, was arrested on July 25 in Travis County, Texas. He’s being held in the Travis County Jail awaiting extradition. He’s being charged with homicide, burglary, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

