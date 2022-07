The Rising of the Shield Hero's anime has successfully released two seasons and has a third on the way, and the creator behind it all is sharing their reaction to the anime's success with fans around the world. When the first season of the light novel turned anime adaptation made its premiere a few years ago, it was an immediate hit with fans that there was no real surprise to find out that the anime would be returning for two more seasons in the future. With the second season of the series ending its run this year, the series creator has been happy to see it all unfold for Naofumi and his party.

COMICS ・ 2 HOURS AGO