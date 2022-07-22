ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

Weapon used in Lee Zeldin attack was $10 plastic cat keychain

By Bruce Golding
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

The weapon used in the attack on Republican New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin appears to be a plastic keychain fob that looks like a cartoon cat’s head and is marketed for “self-defense.”

Photos of the Thursday incident in upstate Monroe County show accused assailant David Jakubonis, 43, with two black points protruding from an item held in his right hand with his index and middle fingers.

The weapon resembles the “My Kitty Plastic Self-Defense Keychain Weapon,” which is designed to mimic a cat’s face with holes for its eyes and other cut-outs for its nose and whiskers.

“Pointed cat ears make this keychain tool ‘purrfect’ for self-defense!” according to The Home Security Superstore website .

The site also says it can be used to “deliver devastating strikes.”

David Jakubonis (left) allegedly brandished the sharp object at Zeldin during a speech in upstate New York.
AP
The My Kitty self-defense key chain retails for $9.99.

The weapon bears a “Made in USA” stamp and is sold online for $9.99.

It’s also offered in pink, red, white and purple, and the site describes it as “very stiff and strong,” “stylish, compact and lightweight,” and “easy to use and carry.”

A disclaimer warns that “purchasing a self-defense weapon, including knuckle weapons … does not warrant that you may legally purchase, possess, or carry these products according to any state or local laws.”

Comments / 0

