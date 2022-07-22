ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Trevor Lawrence’s wife ‘soaking up last few days’ before Jaguars training camp

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa are making the most of their time together before the Jaguars quarterback reports to training camp Sunday.

The Lawrences took in some golf on Thursday, according to Marissa’s Instagram Stories, which featured last year’s first-overall pick taking a swing on the course.

“Soaking up these last few days with him before camp,” Marissa said of Lawrence, 22, in the post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aNImU_0gpC2Zba00
Marissa Lawrence recently recapped an afternoon golf outing with her husband, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38saX5_0gpC2Zba00
Trevor Lawrence plays golf before reporting to training camp on Sunday.

Lawrence is entering his second season in the NFL, but his first under new head coach Doug Pederson. The Super Bowl-winning coach replaces Urban Meyer, whose disastrous reign came to an in December following a myriad of on-and-off-field troubles.

Pederson spoke to reporters in May as to how the Jaguars will move forward post-Meyer.

“I do believe there has to be some kind of healing with the situation and everything that transpired last year because … there’s a lack of trust that was broken, I think,” Pederson said at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d5ayN_0gpC2Zba00
Marissa and Trevor Lawrence have been soaking up the summer together ahead of his second NFL season.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GcInL_0gpC2Zba00
The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary this past April.

Pederson, who previously coached the Eagles from 2016-20, has already earned praise from his players, including Lawrence.

“We’re building toward something special,” Lawrence said in June, per CBS Sports. “It’s been great, just the way (Doug) interacts with the team, the way he leads. I think personality-wise, we’re similar. We get along well. Our demeanors are very similar.”

The Jaguars are looking to improve upon their dismal 3-14 record from 2021. Despite a challenging season, Jacksonville finished the year with a 26-11 win over Indianapolis, spoiling the Colts’ playoff hopes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41CQem_0gpC2Zba00
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence during Jaguars OTAs in May.

It’s been an eventful offseason for Lawrence, who enjoyed a beach vacation with Marissa in June, among other romantic trips.

The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary in April.

Comments / 1

 

