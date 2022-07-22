ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Pass, TX

Migrant family saved from drowning by Texas agent after Rio Grande crossing goes awry

By Callie Patteson
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

A family of migrants was rescued from a watery grave Thursday by a Texas Department of Public Safety agent after they were caught in a current while attempting to cross the Rio Grande from Mexico.

New photos and video exclusively obtained by The Post show the family of nine wading through the water near Eagle Pass, Texas, around 5:15 p.m. local time.

As the current took them, the group could be heard yelling for help as National Guard officials watched from the shore.

Before the family could be swept downstream, the agent — dressed in a pink shirt and wearing sunglasses — jumped into the river with a life preserver ring and helped carry at least one of the young children in the group as he ushered the rest to shore.

The Post was not immediately able to further identify the man.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BuDMq_0gpC2Yir00
A mother is seen giving her youngest son to the Texas agent while her other children desperately hang on.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oWUyF_0gpC2Yir00
The migrant family was yelling in desperation while being caught in a current on the Rio Grande.

Once on US soil, the family was taken to an ambulance, where the children were evaluated by members of the Eagle Pass Fire Department.

Eventually, the family was processed and put in a US Customs and Border Protection van.

It was not immediately clear where the migrants hailed from or where they intended to travel once entering the US. The area where they were attempting to cross the river is known for rapidly changing water levels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xzyud_0gpC2Yir00
A Texas Department of Public Safety agent rescued a family of migrants from drowning.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S4tsN_0gpC2Yir00
The agent, wearing a pink shirt, sprang into action and brought the family to safety.

Eagle Pass is located in the Border Patrol’s Del Rio sector — which saw the highest number of migrant encounters ever reported by CBP for the month of June (45,225). The Rio Grande Valley followed closely with 44,667 encounters.

Since Oct. 1 of last year, the Del Rio sector has seen 326,177 encounters, a more than 118% increase from the same period 12 month earlier, which only saw 149,062 encounters.

Overall, CBP officials recorded 207,416 migrant encounters in June, for a total of 1,746,119 stops along the southern border since Oct. 1 — the most the agency has recorded for any fiscal year since 1960.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mdAZo_0gpC2Yir00
USBP Del Rio Sector Chief Jason Owens says his agents are being overwhelmed by migrant encounters.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RrMjz_0gpC2Yir00
The migrant family was processed by Border Patrol after being rescued.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DtPVn_0gpC2Yir00
The agent is seen using a life-preserving ring to bring the migrant family out of the Rio Grande.

The influx of border crossings in Eagle Pass has strained Border Patrol resources in the region, USBP Del Rio Sector Chief Jason Owens told San Antonio’s KENS5 this week.

Owens revealed that his agents encountered approximately 3,431 migrants this past weekend alone — and have been dealing with groups of more than 300 people daily.

“This is a — this is not normal traffic for the Del Rio Sector. It’s something that this sector has never seen before,” he said.

“We don’t have the organic resources available to us right now to deal with the flow that we’re seeing.”

To help with processing the new arrivals, Owens revealed that officials from other sectors across the state have stepped in, calling it “an all-hands-on-deck effort.”

CBP did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Missing Mom Christina Powell Found Dead Inside Car in Mall Parking Lot Miles from Home: Police

Christina Powell, the Texas mom of two who was last seen on July 5, was found dead in her car on Saturday, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Powell, 39, was found in the front passenger seat of her 2020 Nissan Rogue by a security guard in the parking lot of the Huebner Oaks Center in San Antonio just before 7 p.m. Saturday, police told Fox News Digital.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

New image shows hero’s 40-yard pistol shot that stopped active shooter

An administrator of the Facebook group “Indiana Gun Free Zones” created a photoshop rendering of the incredible 40-yard shot that armed citizen Eli Dicken took with a pistol to stop an active shooter at an Indiana mall last week. “My photoshop rendering of what Eli Dicken’s point of...
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Hawaii couple charged with stealing IDs of dead Texas kids

HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. defense contractor and his wife who lived for decades under the identities of two dead Texas children have been charged with identity theft and conspiring against the government, according to federal court records unsealed in Honolulu. Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison, both in their late 60s, who allegedly lived for decades under the names Bobby Edward Fort and Julie Lyn Montague, respectively, were arrested Friday in Kapolei on the island of Oahu. Prosecutors are seeking to have the couple held without bail, which could indicate the case is about more than fraudulently obtaining drivers’ licenses, passports and Defense Department credentials. Those documents helped Primrose get secret security clearance with the U.S. Coast Guard and as a defense contractor. Old photos show the couple wearing uniforms of the KGB, the former Russian spy agency, Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Muehleck said. Faded Polaroids of each in uniform were included in the motion to have them held.
HONOLULU, HI
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
39K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy