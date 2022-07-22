25-year-old man dead, 2 people hurt after a single-car crash in Easton Township (Easton Township, MI)
Nationwide Report
A 25-year-old Portland man lost his life and two people, including a child were hospitalized after a rollover crash Thursday in Easton Township. As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place at about 9:10 a.m. on Haynor Road near Dick Road in Ionia County’s Easton Township [...]
More Michigan News from Nationwide Report™
- Recent Michigan Accident News - Statewide
- Recent Detroit Accident News
- Recent Grand Rapids Accident News
- Recent Warren Accident News
- Search My City in Michigan
Michigan Resources from Nationwide Report™
- Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
- Need Help Finding a Michigan Police Accident Report Online? Request a Free Accident Report.
- Injured from a Car Accident in Michigan? Request a Free Settlement Estimate.
Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0