Michigan State

25-year-old man dead, 2 people hurt after a single-car crash in Easton Township (Easton Township, MI)

 5 days ago

A 25-year-old Portland man lost his life and two people, including a child were hospitalized after a rollover crash Thursday in Easton Township. As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place at about 9:10 a.m. on Haynor Road near Dick Road in Ionia County’s Easton Township [...]

