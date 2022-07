Lancaster (WBAP/KLIF) – A Dallas Police officer has been arrested in Lancaster for threatening another man with an assault rifle. Lancaster Police say Officer John Rozell got into a heated argument with another man about 2:30 Saturday morning. Rozell reportedly went to his car, brought out an AR-15, and was approaching the other man with it when he was arrested. Rozell has been a Dallas Police officer for nine years. He is now on administrative leave while the department conducts an internal investigation.

