June 26th – June 28th were the three most miserable days of all time in Oregon. The “Heat Bubble” or “Heat Dome” as it came to be known, was so hot that the temperatures not only smashed the all-time heat record in our State but obliterated it. Businesses shut down, dozens died, and the economy ground to a halt. Crops were damaged, and people and animals alike suffered as never before. It truly was hell on earth.

HILLSBORO, OR ・ 19 HOURS AGO