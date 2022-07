The Board of Directors of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE symbol – GAM), a closed-end investment company, declared on its 5.95% cumulative preferred stock, series B, a dividend and distribution of $0.371875 per share payable in cash on September 26, 2022 to holders of record on September 7, 2022. This quarterly dividend and distribution represents a payment for the accrual period from June 24, 2022 through September 25, 2022. Preferred shareholders will be informed in early 2023 of the taxable portions of the distribution.

