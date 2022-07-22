Morning ‘Sip at Mississippi Natural Science Museum

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Drivers in the Jackson-metro area will have the gas to get some free gas on Tuesday, July 26. From 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Richard Schwartz & Associates and Kixie 107 will give away free gas at the Kroger gas station on Interstate 55. They...

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO