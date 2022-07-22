Morning ‘Sip at Mississippi Natural Science Museum

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) Office of Community Engagement received $650,000 from the National Park Service (NPS) to renovate the historic campus landmarks. JSU was rewarded this grant prior to 2022 HBCU grant program to assist with renovations amongst all Historically Black Colleges & Universities....
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Drivers in the Jackson-metro area will have the gas to get some free gas on Tuesday, July 26. From 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Richard Schwartz & Associates and Kixie 107 will give away free gas at the Kroger gas station on Interstate 55. They...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch and 21 attorneys general filed a lawsuit on Tuesday challenging the Biden Administration’s new guidance on sex discrimination for schools and programs that receive federal nutrition assistance. The lawsuit was filed in the Eastern District of Tennessee. “Children and...
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Chicago will once again return to Mississippi to perform at the Brandon Amphitheater in 2022. The concert will be on Friday, October 28 at 8:00 p.m. Doors will open at 7:00 p.m. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band recently announced their 38th studio...
Comments / 0