ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Professional football league, the XFL, announced on Monday that its new football operations hub will move to Arlington. "The XFL has officially landed in the great football state of Texas," said XFL Owner Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.What does it mean to be a hub? A three-year agreement has been signed, providing a centralized performance facility and multiple practice venues for preseason and in-week training for teams, the league said.The hub will consist of practice facilities at Choctaw Stadium, Northwest ISD Stadium, Southlake Carroll Dragon Stadium and Vernon Newsom Stadium. Choctaw Stadium will be the in-week practice facility for the...

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 34 MINUTES AGO