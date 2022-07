SUMMERSET, S.D. – A Katy, Texas man has died as a result of injuries sustained in a three-vehicle crash earlier this month on Interstate 90 in Summerset, South Dakota. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says 66 year-old Gary Holcombe was on a motorcycle that was westbound on I-90 when it slowed down to avoid a large box that had fallen from a pickup. The motorcycle was rear-ended by another pickup that was pulling a utility trailer.

SUMMERSET, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO