After more than a decade of talk but no action, a key goal of Fresno leaders is going to be realized: The city is going to have its own senior center. On Monday the Fresno City Council agreed to spend $6.4 million to purchase the vacant Vons supermarket property in the 4300 block of North Blackstone Avenue. There, the empty market will be torn down, and a “state of the art” senior center built in its place, to use the description of Mayor Jerry Dyer and council members Tyler Maxwell and Nelson Esparza.

FRESNO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO