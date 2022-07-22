ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Photos of the week ending July 22, 2022

By Bill Clark, Tom Williams
Roll Call Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of Congress getting arrested and the final hearing of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6...

rollcall.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Entertainment
City
Washington, DC
Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Week Ending#Capitol Hill#Select Committee#Recess#Politics Federal#Politics Congress
Washington Examiner

'We don’t know which marriage he was defending': Quotes of the Week

This week, the Jan. 6 committee held another public hearing, this time examining former President Donald Trump’s reluctance to intervene and stop the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. In addition, the House of Representatives passed a bill to codify same-sex marriage into federal law, Senate Democrats’ exasperation with centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) continued to build, and a Republican gubernatorial candidate was attacked by an armed man during a campaign stop. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden finally contracted COVID-19. Here are the quotes of the week.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
TheDailyBeast

WATCH: Rioter Apologizes to Four Capitol Cops at Jan. 6 Hearing

While the Jan. 6 hearings have had no shortage of bombshells, one much quieter moment on Tuesday illustrated the interpersonal nature of the testimony. After testifying Tuesday, Stephen Ayres, who has pleaded guilty to participating in the riot, approached four cops who were on duty that day—D.C. officer Daniel Hodges and Capitol Police officers Aquilino Gonell, Michael Fanone, and Harry Dunn—and, putting his hand on their backs, apologized. Ayres testified that he did not plan to storm the Capitol until Trump began speaking, and he was “hanging on every word [Trump] was saying.” He said attending the riot cost him his job and home, and that Trump’s insistence on the “Big Lie” angers him. “It definitely changed my life, not for the good,” he said. Gonell, who will have to retire early due to injuries he sustained on Jan. 6, said afterwards, “I’m not holding any grudges.”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Vice

Josh Hawley Just Gave Us the How It Started/How It’s Going for Jan. 6

The Congressional hearings into what happened on Jan. 6 haven’t exactly provided viewers with much comic relief or meme-able material so far. That is, until Thursday, when the committee played surveillance video that showed Republican Sen. Josh Hawley literally sprinting from rioters inside the Capitol, just hours after he cheered them on with an infamous fist pump.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Staffers Won’t Be Prosecuted After Arrest At Capitol

UPDATED: Staffers for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert won’t be prosecuted after their arrest last month for unlawful entry at the Capitol. In a statement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C. said that they could not move forward with charges because those detained “were invited by Congressional staffers to enter the building in each instance and were never asked to leave by the staffers who invited them, though, members of the group had been told at various points by the Capitol Police that they were supposed to have an escort.”
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Josh Hawley says he’s ‘not gonna run’ from critics after Jan 6 video shows him fleeing mob

In his first public remarks following a wave of criticism over surveillance footage that showed him fleeing the US Capitol on 6 January 2021 after raising his first in solidarity with the mob that would later break into the building, Josh Hawley says he “is not backing down”.The Missouri Republican was the first US senator to announce his objection to the chamber’s certification of the Electoral College vote count, triggering debate in Congress and stoking a mob fuelled by Donald Trump’s baseless narrative that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from him.Several House Republicans, pledging their loyalty to Mr...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy